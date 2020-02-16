'It's a wrap': No more dunk contest for Aaron Gordon after falling short again

MANILA, Philippines — Fans won't be seeing Aaron Gordon in the NBA All-Star dunk contest again.

After falling short 197-198 in the final round against Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), the Orlando Magic star says "no more".

Aaron Gordon says he won't do the dunk contest again:



“It’s a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies. So it’s over for that.” pic.twitter.com/52gXeJBDqJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2020

"It's a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies. So it's over for that," Gordon told the media after the contest.

Gordon reached the All-Star dunk contest final twice in his three attempts at the crown — the first one being in 2016 against Zach Levine.

Both Gordon's dunkoffs against Jones Jr. and Levine were entertaining, with Gordon and his opponents bringing out rim racking dunks on every attempt.

The 24-year-old fell short both times in what others may take as "controversial" judges scores.

Gordon got a 47 on his final dunk attempt where he dunked over 7'5" Tacko Fall -- a score that many people were surprised with.

Did Aaron Gordon get robbed again? pic.twitter.com/rZYHKPUkd6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 16, 2020

Even eventual champion Jones Jr. felt that the score wasn't right.

"He clipped Tacko's head, so they couldn't give him a 50. I expected them to give him a 48 so we could go again," Jones Jr. said.

—Derrick Jones Jr. had a different perspective on the dunk contest's scoring pic.twitter.com/TYlhruSHnJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 16, 2020

Jones Jr. edged out Gordon with a windmill dunk in his final dunk that gave him a 48 — only a point higher than Gordon's score.