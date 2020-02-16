UAAP
CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: (Dunk Sequence 22 of 22) Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball over Tacko Fall #99 of the Boston Celtics during the AT&T Slam Dunk as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
GARRETT ELLWOOD / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
'It's a wrap': No more dunk contest for Aaron Gordon after falling short again
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2020 - 1:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fans won't be seeing Aaron Gordon in the NBA All-Star dunk contest again.

After falling short 197-198 in the final round against Derrick Jones Jr. on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), the Orlando Magic star says "no more".

"It's a wrap. I feel like I should have two trophies. So it's over for that," Gordon told the media after the contest.

Gordon reached the All-Star dunk contest final twice in his three attempts at the crown — the first one being in 2016 against Zach Levine.

Both Gordon's dunkoffs against Jones Jr. and Levine were entertaining, with Gordon and his opponents bringing out rim racking dunks on every attempt.

The 24-year-old fell short both times in what others may take as "controversial" judges scores.

Gordon got a 47 on his final dunk attempt where he dunked over 7'5" Tacko Fall -- a score that many people were surprised with.

Even eventual champion Jones Jr. felt that the score wasn't right.

"He clipped Tacko's head, so they couldn't give him a 50. I expected them to give him a 48 so we could go again," Jones Jr. said.

Jones Jr. edged out Gordon with a windmill dunk in his final dunk that gave him a 48 — only a point higher than Gordon's score.

