CHICAGO, IL - FEBRUARY 15: Derrick Jones Jr. #5 of the Miami Heat dunks the ball during the AT&T Slam Dunk as part of 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on February 15, 2020 at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
BILL BAPTIST / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
Hield bests Booker in 3-point shootout; Jones Jr. is Sultan of Slam in NBA All-Star Saturday
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 16, 2020 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — It was a night of close fights in the NBA All-Star 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest in Chicago on Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

Both competitions were decided by a one-point difference with the excitement reaching sky high in the basketball festivities.

Sacramento Kings' Buddy Hield edged out late-replacement Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, 27-26 in the 3-point shootout.

Hield had to drain his last shot in the moneyball rack to overtake Booker, who won the title back in 2018.

Meanwhile, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic participated in a dunk fest that rivaled Gordon's showdown with then-Minnesota Timberwolves star Zach Levine in 2016.

Jones Jr. outlasted Gordon, 198-197, in a high-flying final round that saw both players exchange highlight dunks.

Jones Jr. hit a windmill as his final dunk attempt and got a 48, which gave him a one-point advantage over Gordon, who dunked over Boston Celtics' Tacko Fall.

Gordon received a 47 for the attempt — the only dunk he made that night that wasn't scored a 50.

Earlier in the skills challenge, the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo defeated Indiana's Domantas Sabonis.

