Velez targets 2 PPS Ozamiz crowns

MANILA, Philippines – John David Velez gears up for a sweep of two age-group divisions while Sydney Enriquez seeks to stamp her class in her side of the battle in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Oaminal national age group tournament, which got going at the Asenso tennis courts in Ozamiz City Friday.

The 16-year-old Velez, the leading player in the ranks today, is raring to flaunt his form and deliver before home crowd against the likes of Nash Agustines, Ashton Villanueva and Chris Sonsona in his age bracket in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

The multi-titled rising star is also tipped to dominate the premier 18-U side, which features Eric Tangub, Al Dree Pan and Nilo Ledama, who are all going all-out to fuel their respective title bids in the five-day tournament kicking off the Mindanao swing of the country’s long-running talent search put up by Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Enriquez, the 17-year-old ace from Salug, Zambo del Norte, also brims with confidence as she sets out against the likes of Judy Ann Padilla, Zeiah Toribio, Carmel Padilla, Karylle Baco and Elsmare Denopol, among others, in the girls’ 18-U section of the tournament sponsored by Mayor Sancho Fernando Oaminal.

Close to 200 entries are vying for top honors in nine age-group divisions with Neo Maratas, Penshoppe Erquita, Kale Villamar and Sean Esick expected to dispute the boys’ 14-U diadem and Denopolo and Padilla likely to duel for the girls’ crown.

Pete Bandala, David Sepulveda, Bryzen Sanchez and Mark Solis, on the other hand, gear up for a showdown in the boys’ 12-U category with May Gonzales and Marlyn Mesiona leading the chase in the girls’ side of the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines, made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

Meanwhile, listup is ongoing for the next five tournaments, including the Zambo del Norte leg on February 20-24, the Liloy stop on February 27-March 2 and the Zambo del Sur swing on March 5-9 in Molave. For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.