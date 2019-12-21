Philippines' 2nd hosting of ASEAN Para Games pushed back over budget issues

MANILA, Philippines — The 10th ASEAN Para Games originally scheduled for January 18 to 24 next year has been postponed to March due to budget and funding issues.

ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) president Osoth Bhavilai said in a release that the governing body has been forced by circumstances to move the event schedule.

“Whilst expressing regret over the postponement and its impact, APSF acknowledges that the current situation, which involved the Games budget and disbursement of funding from the Philippines Sports Commission to the Philippines ASEAN Para Games Organizing Committee (PHILAPGOC) have left the Organizing Committee with no alternative but to postpone and seek new dates for the Games,” the release read.

Upon the PSC’s advice, the organizing committee proposed to move the games to March 20 to 28, 2020.

The APSF, meanwhile, appealed for understanding among all parties, including from the athletes.

The games for para-athletes who are differently-abled will be held in three main clusters: New Clark City, Subic, and Manila.

A total of 1533 athletes and 829 officials from all 11 nations in Southeast Asia have so far been registered and confirmed for the games.

This marks the Philippines’ second time hosting the ASEAN Para Games, after its initial stint in 2005.

The Philippine Paralympic Committee kicked off the year-long countdown for the Para Games in January but will have to wait longer for the event to prosper.

The Philippines recently hosted the SEA Games in Luzon.