Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James speaks from center court in honour of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, after he was killed last weekend in a helicopter accident, ahead of a game between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on January 31, 2020.
FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP
'Live on, brother': LeBron James gives touching tribute to Kobe Bryant
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 2:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers gave an emotional and touching tribute to the late Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna before their clash with the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

LeBron James gave a moving and candid speech about the Laker legend in their first game back at Staples Center since the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna and seven others.

James honored all the victims of the crash before his speech, citing their names to a crowd of grieving supporters.

The 34-year-old took out a piece of paper with a speech written down but had opted to speak straight from the heart, stating that he would be selling the fans short if he read from the paper.

"The first thing that comes to mind is all about family, and as I look around this arena, we're all grieving, were all hurt, we're all heartbroken. But when we go and do things like this, the best thing you can do is lean on the shoulders of your family," James said.

"All I heard about Laker Nation before I got here last year [was] about how much of a family it is and that is absolutely what I've seen this whole week. Not only is it the players, not only is it the coaching staff, not only is it the organization but from everybody. Everybody that's here, this is really, truly, truly a family," he added.

The Lakers set up a number of tributes to the late Laker legend, including giving everyone in the arena Kobe Bryant jerseys.

They also left two seats empty in honor of Kobe and Gianna. 24.2 seconds of silence was also done, giving a nod to Kobe and Gianna's jersey numbers.

Singer Charlie Puth also performed a rendition of "See You Again" with rapper Wiz Khalifa at halftime to honor the lives lost.

James called the entire tribute a "celebration" of Bryant's legacy.

"This is a celebration of the 20 years of the blood, the sweat, the tears, the broken down body, the getting up, the sitting down and everything, the countless hours, the determination to be as great as he could be," James said.

"Tonight we celebrate the kid that came here at 18 years of age, retired at 38 and became the best dad we've seen over the last three years," he added.

Bryant was a father to four daughters, including Gianna. His relationship with his daughters, especially the 13-year-old Gianna, inspired a worldwide trend of "#GirlDad" in the days following his death — with fathers all over the world celebrating their daughters.

James continued on with his speech, vowing to continue what Bryant had started with the Lakers.

"I wanna continue along with my teammates, to continue his legacy not only for this year, but for as long as we can play the game of basketball that we love because that's what Kobe Bryant would want," James said.

"So in the words of Kobe Bryant, Mamba Out. But in the words of us, not forgotten. Live on, brother," he added.

