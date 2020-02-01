LeBron James immortalizes Kobe Bryant with tattoo

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James now has a permanent tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

James, who had just passed Bryant in the NBA all-time scoring list the night before the tragic accident, got a tattoo on his left thigh to honor the 41-year-old Los Angeles Laker legend.

The tattoo features a Black Mamba snake with Bryant's jersey numbers 24 and 8. There were also two roses beside the snake.

The words "Mamba 4 Life" are also engraved in the tattoo.

James and the Lakers were plunged into mourning following the passing of Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a tragedy that took the lives of nine people.

The NBA postponed a game between the Lakers and the Clippers to help the players grieve.

In the Lakers' first game in Staples Center since Bryant's death, the team offered a number of tributes to the late legend.

“We’ve been through our ups and been through our downs. I think the most important part is that we all stayed together throughout.” pic.twitter.com/AJDrr1WDIT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 31, 2020