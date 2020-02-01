UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 23: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City.
MIKE STOBE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP
LeBron James immortalizes Kobe Bryant with tattoo
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James now has a permanent tribute to the late Kobe Bryant, who passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday Manila time).

James, who had just passed Bryant in the NBA all-time scoring list the night before the tragic accident, got a tattoo on his left thigh to honor the 41-year-old Los Angeles Laker legend.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kingjames reveals his Kobe Bryant tattoo "Mamba 4 Life" ????????

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

The tattoo features a Black Mamba snake with Bryant's jersey numbers 24 and 8. There were also two roses beside the snake.

The words "Mamba 4 Life" are also engraved in the tattoo.

James and the Lakers were plunged into mourning following the passing of Bryant and his daughter Gianna in a tragedy that took the lives of nine people.

The NBA postponed a game between the Lakers and the Clippers to help the players grieve.

In the Lakers' first game in Staples Center since Bryant's death, the team offered a number of tributes to the late legend.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT LAKERS NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Beermen, Hotshots clash in PBA Season 45 opener
By Nelson Beltran | 22 hours ago
Reigning Philippine Cup five-peat champion San Miguel Beer and 2019 All-Filipino finalist Magnolia clash on March 1 at the...
Sports
fbfb
Filipina wins junior doublescrown at Australian Open
By Olmin Leyba | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipina teen sensation Alexandra Eala joined Davis Cupper Francis Casey Alcantara in the elite club of Filipino junior grand slam champions, duplicating the latter’s stellar feat at the Australian Open y...
Sports
fbfb
Macrohon revs up bid for Olympics slot
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
There could be another Filipina weightlifter in this July’s Tokyo Olympics other than Hidilyn Diaz.
Sports
fbfb
Mighty clobbers Syrian ballclub
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports-Philippines has matched its semis finish last year with a very good chance of making it all the way in the 31st Dubai International basketball tournament.
Sports
fbfb
All bases covered in Milan session
By Nelson Beltran | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Reigning Philippine Cup five-peat champion San Miguel Beer and 2019 All-Filipino finalist Magnolia clash on March 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to kick off a season-long hoopla in celebration of the 45th season...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
LeBron James immortalizes Kobe Bryant with tattoo
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
James, who had just passed Bryant in the NBA all-time scoring list the night before the tragic accident, got a tattoo on his...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Lady Knights keep semis hopes alive
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Letran clawed back from the jaws of defeat, beating Lyceum of the Philippines University, 26-28, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14,...
Sports
fbfb
Judiciary faces PITC in crucial UNTV match
February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Two-time champion Judiciary and Philippine International Global Trading clash in a virtual do-or-die for the fourth semis berth at the close of the quarterfinal round of the 8th UNTV Cup tomorrow at the Paco Arena...
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Kenin-Muguruza unexpected title match
February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Serena Williams dominated talk before the Australian Open but Saturday’s women’s final is between unseeded Garbine Muguruza and unheralded Sofia Kenin – a 750-1 longshot of a championship match...
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Alab bites Mono Vampire in OT
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Jason Brickman sizzled for a career-best 32 points to power Alab Pilipinas to a huge 100-92 come-from-behind overtime win against No. 1 Mono Vampire in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Stadium 29 in Nonthaburi,...
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with