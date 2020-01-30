NBA players continue to honor Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna

MANILA, Philippines — The tributes continue to pour in for the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, days after the tragic helicopter crash that took their lives and those of seven others.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook announced he is changing his jersey number to 28 — combining Gianna's 2 and Kobe's 8.

Lakers guard Quinn Cook is changing his number from No. 2 to No. 28 to honor Gianna Bryant, combining Gigi's No. 2 and Kobe's No. 8, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Cook was noticeably present with fans at the Staples Center memorial hours after the news broke.

Lakers guard Quinn Cook grew up a diehard Lakers fan, idolizing Kobe.



He stood amongst the fans outside Staples Center with Kobe’s jersey clenched in his hands. ????#RIPKobe (via @Skehps) pic.twitter.com/h5CXLh9DHh — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 27, 2020

His teammate LeBron James, who eclipsed Bryant's scoring record in the NBA all-time scoring list the night before the crash, showed up to team practice wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Chaos".

The team resumed practice on Wednesday (Thursday Manila time) after taking time off to grieve the fallen legend.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, left two seats open courtside for Kobe and Gianna in Barclays Center. Flowers were placed in the seats.

The Nets left two seats open for Kobe and Gigi.



Kyrie was overcome with emotion during the national anthem.



(via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/nKwAAJSHh6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 30, 2020

Kyrie Irving, who did not play the day of Bryant's death, was visibly emotional during the singing of the national anthem.

Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo wore a Kobe Bryant jersey on his way to their home against the Chicago Bulls.

Oladipo is playing his first game of the season after being sidelined with a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee in January 2019.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love also paid tribute to Bryant with his pre-game threads before their game against the Pelicans yesterday.

Apart from NBA players, high school basketball players also remembered Kobe and Gianna with in-game routines.

LeBron James son Bronny along with former teammate's Dwyane Wade's son Zaire honored Bryant in Sierra Cayon's game against Campbell Hall.

The game started with 24-second and 8-second violations, the pair also wore Kobe-inspired kicks.

The sports world continues to mourn the loss of Kobe and Gianna. Coroners positively identified Kobe's remains on Tuesday (Wednesday) through fingerprints.

Gianna's, however, hasn't officially been identified by medical examiners.