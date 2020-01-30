SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Kiefer Ravena of the NLEX Road Warriors
PBA Images
NLEX's Kiefer Ravena to wear No. 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 30, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – Kiefer Ravena is changing his jersey number to 24 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

Playing his whole basketball career from college to the PBA wearing the number 15, the national team mainstay will now be using 24 the whole calendar year.

The older of the Ravena brothers made his decision known on Instagram Wednesday.

Posting a photo of signed Kobes, Ravena paid tribute to the late NBA legend.

"Be epic. My hero. The ultimate competitor. You had that ass hole DNA that made you a great leader. You pulled everybody up with you that's why the whole world respected you," Ravena wrote.

"I'll be wearing number 24 this year, Mamba. A salute to a legacy that I will forever treasure," he added.

Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) in Calabasas that claimed the lives of nine people.

Different sports personalities across the globe have paid homage to the tragedy's victims.

