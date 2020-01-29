SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Patrombon, Anasta gain PPS Suarez Open quarters
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines ?— Jeson Patrombon and Vicente Anasta dispatched their first two rivals in emphatic fashion to cruise into the quarterfinal round of the PPS-PEPP Fr. F. Suarez Open Tennis Championship at the Villa Aurora Tennis Club in Cebu City Tuesday.

The top seeded Patrombon, seeking his first major title after a gold medal feat in the men’s doubles with Casey Alcantara in the 30th SEA Games last month, crushed Axel Bohon, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round then smothered Alejandro Barrientos, 6-1, 6-2, to arrange a Last 8 clash with Venz Alforque.

The Cebuano bet emerged as the lone unranked player in the quarters following a 6-2 (ret.) win over No. 8 Mari Altiche but he will need more than a break to topple Patrombon for a berth in the Final Four of the event presented by Dunlop.

Anasta, who gained the No. 2 ranking from multi-titled Johnny Arcilla, eased out Kyle Velasquez, 6-2, 6-2, then repulsed rising star John David Velez, 6-3, 6-7(3), 10-2, to set up a quarters duel with No. 7 Norman Enriquez, who routed Joemah Bautista, 6-0, 6-1, and thwarted Alberto Villamor, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Also moving into contention for the crown worth P40,000 in the event, put up by Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro, are No. 4 Fritz Verdad, sixth ranked Leander Lazaro, No. 5 Joshua Kinaadman and Arcilla.
Verdad overpowered Elijah Garcia, 6-1, 6-0, then survived Jordan Cimafranca, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8; Lazaro scored a walkover win over Ian Martin and advanced with 1-0 (ret.) triumph over Roy Tan; Kinaadman bundled out Deo Sensal, 6-0, 6-1, then held off Bryan Saarenas, 7-6(4), 6-4; and Arcilla blasted Eric Longakit, 6-0, 6-1, and Vinz Lominoque, 6-3, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Patrombon and Anasta also moved into the quarters of the men’s doubles with walkover win over Lemuel Garbosa and Mboy Malones with No. 2 Lazardo and Verdad foiling Alforque and Ryan Repunte, 6-4, 7-6(4), in the lower half of the draw.

Others who advanced were Barrientos-Saarenas, Altiche-Kinaadman, Enriquez-Francis Hidalgo, Cimafranca-Villamor, Arcilla-Arthur Pantino, Lazaro-Verdad and Lominoque-Christian Tiongko.

Also on tap in the event, sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg, are the Legends division featuring the men’s 30s, 40s and 50s doubles and the men’s 40s singles.

Next up is the Masters Top 8, a juniors tournament on Feb. 6-11 in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

