76ers' Joel Embiid to release signature shoe with Under Armour

MANILA, Philippines — The Process is about to get his own signature shoe.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will be releasing his first signature shoe with Under Armour later this year.

The Cameroonian baller announced the development on his Instagram account.

The Embiid 1 is set to drop this Fall.

While details of the shoe are still scarce, Embiid will be the only active center in the NBA to have a signature shoe.

Stephen Curry is the only other NBA player who has signature kicks with Under Armour.