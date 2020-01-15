SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Joel Embiid is set to drop his signature shoe with Under Armour later this year
ZACH BEEKER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
76ers' Joel Embiid to release signature shoe with Under Armour
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 11:23am

MANILA, Philippines — The Process is about to get his own signature shoe.

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid will be releasing his first signature shoe with Under Armour later this year.

#UAEmbiid1 @underarmour the only way is through

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#UAEmbiid1 @underarmour the only way is through

A post shared by Joel "The Process" Embiid (@joelembiid) on

The Embiid 1 is set to drop this Fall.

While details of the shoe are still scarce, Embiid will be the only active center in the NBA to have a signature shoe.

Stephen Curry is the only other NBA player who has signature kicks with Under Armour.

