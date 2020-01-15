Ildefonso brothers separate as Dave returns to Ateneo

MANILA, Philippines — After two years of playing together at National University, Dave and Shaun Ildefonso are set to part ways with the former making his return to high school alma mater Ateneo.

In separate Instagram posts, both Dave and Shaun shared messages to NU — one a grateful farewell and another a promise of finishing the race.

"A big part of my heart will always belong to the Bulldogs and the NU supporters who were with me and the team through the toughest of times," Dave wrote.

"It's never goodbye. No matter where my basketball journey takes me, I will always carry with me the memories and lessons that I gathered while wearing the NU jersey," he added.

Dave officially made his return to Ateneo earlier this week, where he had previously won the UAAP Junior's basketball crown in UAAP Season 80.

The younger Ildefonso says his decision is rooted to the bigger picture: representing flag and country.

"My biggest basketball dream has always been to represent the country in major international meets and I feel that this is the best path to that fulfillment of my dream," he said of his transfer to Ateneo.

Meanwhile, his older brother Shaun had a short but sweet message for the Bulldogs.

"All in for the Blue and Gold," the older Ildefonso wrote.

Shaun is set to play out his final year with the Bulldogs in UAAP Season 83.

Since Dave will need to render one year of residency before suiting up for the Blue Eagles, he will not be able to face off with his brother in a UAAP game.