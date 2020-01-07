SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Ginebra's Justin Bronwlee works against Meralco defenders.
STAR/Jun Mendoza
Gin Kings ward off Bolts to take PBA Finals Game 1
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 10:08pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings thwarted the Meralco Bolts, 91-87, to draw first blood in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Japeth Aguilar swatted  Allen Durham potential game-tying shot with Ginebra ahead 89-87 in the match’s final seconds to seal the win for the Gin Kings.

Justin Brownlee imposed his will on the Bolts' defense, scoring 38 points and tallying 16 rebounds in the victory for the Barangay.

Durnham's 25 points and 18 rebounds for Meralco paled in comparison to the Gin King's import in the losing effort.

It was a see-saw game for the first three quarters, with both squads trading baskets and runs to keep the game close.

Meralco's Raymond Almazan paced his squad in the opening salvo, battling with Brownlee in creating baskets early.

The game was tied at 19-all after the first 12 minutes of play.

An 8-2 start for Ginebra in the econd salvo propelled them to a six-point lead, 27-21.

But just as the Gin Kings looked to pull away, Meralco went on an unanswered 9-0 run to take the advantage.

At the half, the Bolts were up 41-37.

It was more of the same story in the second half, with neither squad giving an inch.

Both teams enjoyed sizeable cushions at some point of the fourth quarter but runs kept the game close.

Chris Newsome took it upon himself to lead the Bolts in the fourth quarter but Brownlee’s crucial free throws were able to shift the tide back to Ginebra's side.

Two makes from Brownlee, who only had two points in the final canto, gave the Gin Kings an 88-87 advantage with 33 seconds left in the game.

Coming off a timeout, the Bolts couldn't get a basket and was forced to foul Stanley Pringle.

The Ginebra import split from the free throw line to keep the door open for the Bolts with 18 ticks left.

But Meralco just couldn't buy a basket and Brownlee simply iced two more free throws for the icing on the cake.

Meralco will hope to even the series in Game Two on Friday.

GINEBRA MERALCO PBA FINALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In-form Go dominates field; Korean up in National Stroke Play
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
Lois Kaye Go flashed a near-impeccable touch to knock down putts from long range, coming away with a superb 68 that put her...
Sports
fb tw
Filipina cagers rewarded for historic SEA Games 3x3 campaign
8 hours ago
Aware of the historic feat by Filipina ballers in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 league owner...
Sports
fb tw
Diminutive Wamar plays big for MPBL-leading San Juan
9 hours ago
Despite being one of the smallest men on the court — standing at 5-foot-6 — San Juan-Go for Gold’s Orlan...
Sports
fb tw
Spurs shock Bucks behind 3-point barrage; Mavs tame Bulls
10 hours ago
DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points and Patty Mills put aside concern about the deadly fires in his native Australia to help the...
Sports
fb tw
Osaka opens year with tough win over Sakkari
7 hours ago
Japanese star Naomi Osaka came from a break down in the third set to overcome Greece's Maria Sakkari in the first round of...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
7 hours ago
Serena Williams powers past Giorgi for first win of 2020
7 hours ago
Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season...
Sports
fb tw
13 hours ago
Derrick Pumaren's DLSU head coaching appointment signifies return to a more homegrown flavor
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Derrick Pumaren, a former player for the Green Archers in the late 1970s and who coached them to their first UAAP titles in...
Sports
fb tw
13 hours ago
Nets guard Irving says he hopes to avoid shoulder surgery
13 hours ago
Kyrie Irving said the right shoulder injury that has disrupted his debut season with the Brooklyn Nets might need surgery,...
Sports
fb tw
23 hours ago
Gilas women stepping on gas
By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
There’s no stopping Gilas Pilipinas women in its bid for continuous improvement for both its 3x3 and 5-on-5 squads with...
Sports
fb tw
23 hours ago
Fiery clashes kick off National Stroke Play
23 hours ago
Japanese Gen Nagai and Cebuana Lois Kaye Go gear up for a grueling start to their title retention drives, upbeat but wary...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with