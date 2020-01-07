Gin Kings ward off Bolts to take PBA Finals Game 1

MANILA, Philippines – The Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings thwarted the Meralco Bolts, 91-87, to draw first blood in the PBA Governors' Cup Finals at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Tuesday.

Japeth Aguilar swatted Allen Durham potential game-tying shot with Ginebra ahead 89-87 in the match’s final seconds to seal the win for the Gin Kings.

Justin Brownlee imposed his will on the Bolts' defense, scoring 38 points and tallying 16 rebounds in the victory for the Barangay.

Durnham's 25 points and 18 rebounds for Meralco paled in comparison to the Gin King's import in the losing effort.

It was a see-saw game for the first three quarters, with both squads trading baskets and runs to keep the game close.

Meralco's Raymond Almazan paced his squad in the opening salvo, battling with Brownlee in creating baskets early.

The game was tied at 19-all after the first 12 minutes of play.

An 8-2 start for Ginebra in the econd salvo propelled them to a six-point lead, 27-21.

But just as the Gin Kings looked to pull away, Meralco went on an unanswered 9-0 run to take the advantage.

At the half, the Bolts were up 41-37.

It was more of the same story in the second half, with neither squad giving an inch.

Both teams enjoyed sizeable cushions at some point of the fourth quarter but runs kept the game close.

Chris Newsome took it upon himself to lead the Bolts in the fourth quarter but Brownlee’s crucial free throws were able to shift the tide back to Ginebra's side.

Two makes from Brownlee, who only had two points in the final canto, gave the Gin Kings an 88-87 advantage with 33 seconds left in the game.

Coming off a timeout, the Bolts couldn't get a basket and was forced to foul Stanley Pringle.

The Ginebra import split from the free throw line to keep the door open for the Bolts with 18 ticks left.

But Meralco just couldn't buy a basket and Brownlee simply iced two more free throws for the icing on the cake.

Meralco will hope to even the series in Game Two on Friday.