Nagai targets National Stroke Play title repeat

MANILA, Philippines – Gen Nagai expects another tough outing but hopeful of pulling off another escape act as he headlines the field in the National Stroke Play Championship, which gets going January 7 at Riviera’s Langer course in Silang, Cavite.

Nagai survived a second round 81 with 74 and a gutsy 71 in last two days then nipped the Thai Youth Olympics gold medalist Vanchai Luangnitikul Thai in a three-man sudden death that included Singapore’s Lucius Toh to snare the crown in the kickoff leg of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour last year.

With another stellar international roster of challengers, the Cebu-based Japanese braces for another grueling duel of power and mental toughness at the exacting par-71 layout in pursuit of back-to-back title feat in the country’s premier amateur championship organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Among those ready to foil the Seton Hall University graduate are Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus and Sean Ramos, members of the SEA Games national bronze medal team, along with recent National Doubles winner Ryan Monsalve and Seton Hall U sophomore Peter Tyler Po, who also hails from talent-rich Cebu.

Others tipped to contend in the 72-hole tournament sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and backed by Cignal, Metro Pacific Investments and Summit Ridge Hotel as official hotel are Leandro Bagtas, Aldo Barro, Paolo Barro, Elee Bisera, Dan Cruz, Weiwei Gao, Miguel Ilas, Gabby Macalaguim, Don Petil, Jacob Rolida and Paolo Wong.

Spicing up the cast are Finland’s Sean Avellan, Koreans Heasick Cho, Hur Jun Ha, Jun Byung Cho, David Jung, Kim Tae Soo and Lee Sang Min, Arnold Lee Jr. from Hong Kong, Japanese Tomo Kagawa, Takuma Sato and Mayuto Shiozuka and Marcus Lim from Malaysia.

But the locals, headed by Chan, Corpus and Ramos, are going all out to foil Nagai’s repeat bid along with the rest of the early 61-player cast that includes some of the country’s young and rising players, led by Josh Jorge and Jed Dy.

Meanwhile, registration for the 25th WExpress RVF Cup Amateur Open Golf Championship slated Feb. 11-14 at Canlubang Golf and Country Club is ongoing. For details, call NGAP at telefax No. (02) 7065926 or at Riviera Golf Club, Inc. at (02) 888-9089 or 0956-8821149 email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com.