ONE Esports announces 'Singapore Major' Dota 2 tiff

SINGAPORE – ONE Esports will host the 2020 Singapore Major Dota 2 tournament from June 20-28 at the Singapore indoor stadium.

Together with PGLesports, the Singapore Major will be the last big tournament before “The International 10”, an annual Dota 2 competition that stakes a pool prize of over $30 million.

"This is a massively important competition. It's really an exciting to observe Dota 2. A lot of the storylines we've been doing will be culminating in that event," said ONE Esports CEO Carlos Alimurung.

“As the last ‘major’ tournament, this will greatly affect the fate of some competing teams whether they get invites to TI,” he added.

According to Jean Ng of the Singapore Tourism Board, the tournament is also expected to boost Singapore tourism, making the famous port-city a potential venue for huge esport events.

"Through broadcast, Singapore is featured to the world, and this shares to the path we're looking at. To reach a younger audience which we can't reach through traditional media," Ng said.

The Philippines previously hosted The Manila Majors last June 3-12, 2016, with Team OG emerging victorious.

Competitions such as the Singapore Major directly affect a team's chances to get invited in The International.