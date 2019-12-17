SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Pole vaulter Ernest John “EJ” Obiena is a gold medalist in the recently concluded 30th SEA Games Gold Medalist. He is also the first Filipino to qualify in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Photo Release
30th SEA Games and the Ajinomoto Victory Project
(Philstar.com) - December 17, 2019 - 8:03pm

MANILA, Philippines – Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (AJICO) is the only food company named as Platinum Sponsor in the historic 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

The 2019 SEA Games likewise served as a milestone event for Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. in its first venture to support Filipino athletes as part of the Ajinomoto ASEAN Victory Project program.

Philippine Karate athlete Junna Tsukii and Philippine Pole Vault athlete Ernest John Obiena both clinched the much-coveted gold medals in their specific fields. Obiena is the first Filipino to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Tsukii is on a race to qualify as an Olympian. 

In a bid to be a driving force in the advancement of food and health, Ajinomoto utilizes its expertise in Amino Science to expand its footprints in the area of sports nutrition.

In 2003, the Tokyo-based company jointly formed the Victory Project with the Japan Olympic Committee to stage a series of events that highlighted sports nutritional guidance and amino acid conditioning of top-level Japanese athletes. This is done through Ajinomoto’s Kachimeshi ("Winning Meals") to support elite athletes in building winning physiques for optimum performance during international tournaments.

Junna Tsukii, 30th SEA Games gold medalist in Karate, and commissioner Ramón Fernández of the Philippine Sports Commission. Photo Release

This Victory Project has contributed to the success of Japanese Athletes particularly in securing Olympic medals. As early as 2016, AJICO was named as one of the official partners in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics games.

The Ajinomoto ASEAN Victory Project was introduced in 2017 to impart Ajinomoto’s Kachimesh (“Winning Meals”) to ASEAN athletes. The contingents involved in this project also went on a winning streak during the 30th SEA Games. Among the 30th SEA Games medalists supported by this project are Thailand Women’s National Volleyball Team, Singapore’s Swimming Team and Indonesian swimmer I Gede Siman Sudartawa.

Ajinomoto affiliates from the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia organized different strategies and deployed support systems to assist sponsored athletes. With strong knowledge of food cultures, Ajinomoto created recipe menus targeted to satisfy nutrition and taste preference of respective national athletes. Nutritionist-Dietitians and Professional Chefs personally assisted some athletes to provide guidance in nutrition and supplementation.

According to APC President Tsutomu Nara, “Ajinomoto aims to realize greater wellness for people around the world. We are glad about the turnout of the 30th SEA Games and about the fact that we could help our national athletes achieve their full potentials. We are committed to support our Filipino Athletes and hope to see them thrive not only in SEA Games but also in Asian Games and the Olympics.”

 

For more information about Ajinomoto and its products, visit www.ajinomoto.com.ph and facebook.com/CookmunitybyAjinomotoPH.

AJINOMOTO SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tennis in 2019: Nadal on top as new faces make mark in women's game
11 hours ago
Rafael Nadal finished the season on top of the world to give the men's rankings a familiar look but a new crop of women is...
Sports
fb tw
Kai Sotto to play for Mighty Sports in Dubai tourney
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"I’m super excited to be coming back to Manila next month for a week to train with the Mighty Sports team under Coach...
Sports
fb tw
Mavericks hold off Bucks to snap 18-game NBA win streak
7 hours ago
Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis each scored 26 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped Milwaukee's 18-game NBA win streak,...
Sports
fb tw
Alab Pilipinas turns back Singapore
By John Bryan Ulanday | December 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Alab Pilipinas fended off the Singapore Slingers, 90-83, for its first home win in the ASEAN Basketball League over the weekend at the Sta. Rosa Multi-purpose Sports Complex in Laguna.
Sports
fb tw
Gin Kings equalize
By Olmin Leyba | 21 hours ago
The wake-up call that was the 34-point blowout woke up Barangay Ginebra real good.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
Pagunsan, Tabuena target Thai Masters crown
By Dante Navarro | 5 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan seeks to spike a prolific season with a victory abroad while Miguel Tabuena tries to pull off a reprise as...
Sports
fb tw
9 hours ago
Best sports quotes in 2019
9 hours ago
Best sports quotes for 2019
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Philippine wakeboarding team makes waves
21 hours ago
One of the sports that quietly delivered and contributed to the success of Team Philippines in the 30th SEA Games was wa...
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Philippine boxers shift focus on Tokyo
By Joey Villar | 21 hours ago
The Philippine boxing team took a brief break after its impressive SEA Games feat and will buckle down to work starting tomorrow...
Sports
fb tw
21 hours ago
Espejo, Bagunas bring act overseas
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
With an ego-boosting stint in the just-concluded 30th Southeast Asian Games, Marck Espejo is determined to reach new heights...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with