Apl.de.ap posts sentimental message after SEA Games performances
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 1:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino music icon Apl.de.ap made a roaring homecoming to the Philippines, performing in both the opening and closing ceremonies of the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

A day after his performance in Clark with his fellow members of the Black Eyed Peas, the artist became sentimental.

Posting on his official Instagram account, Apl.del.ap reflected on his homecoming performance.

"30 years ago I left my home not too far from here in Clar to tend to my eyes and vision. I didn't know that one day I'd be returning with my family I made in America to close out #SEAGames2019 and to see a new city built on the and I walked trhough as a kid," the artist posted.

"Tonight was a truly humbling and I'm beyond proud to be part of this historic day," he said.

Apl.de.ap. together with Will.i.am., Taboo and J Reysoul headlined the conclusion to the biennial meet with an electrifying performance last Wednesday.

