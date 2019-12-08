Gilas women unseat Malaysia, boost bid for SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball squad dethroned defending champion Malaysia with a thrilling 81-75 victory in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

Janine Pontejos converted clutch baskets in the fourth quarter to strengthen the Gilas belles' hold on the top spot.

The Filipinas led by as much as 12 in the ball game but the defending champions came roaring back to breath down the Pinays' neck.

But the Pinays stayed aggressive in the end game to steal the game away.

Afril Bernardino had a monster game with 18 points and 19 rebounds to power the Filipina ballers to the win.

Already assured of a silver, the Philippines is now 2-0 and will face 2-0 Thailand in a virtual gold medal match on Tuesday.