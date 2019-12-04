SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes
Geremy Pintolo
Bata masters Thai rival; Philippine 9-ball duos crash out
Rizanelle Beltran (The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2019 - 11:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Billiards legend Efren “Bata” Reyes proved he’s still a force to reckon with at age 65, making mincemeat of Thai rival Thongchai Punyawee, 100-37, to make the semifinals of 1 cushion carom in the 30th SEA Games billiards competition at the Manila Hotel Tent yesterday.

Reyes wowed the crowd with his strokes in the event more known in the country as karambola, and proved to be the saving grace as Team Phl saw crushing defeats of two Filipino pairs in the 9-ball semifinals.

What was expected to be a sure gold-silver haul faded to a pair of bronzes  as Carlo Biado and Johann Chua were bundled out by Singaporeans Toh Lian Han and Aloysius Yapp, 3-9,  then Warren Kiamco and Jeffrey Ignacio lost a nerve-wracking match with Myanmar’s Thu Aung Moe and Phone Myint Kyaw, 8-9.

The day started right for Team Phl as Rubilen Amit rallied from 0-4 down to repulse Thai Siripaporn Nuanthakhamjan, 7-5, in 10-ball singles.

Then the team suffered a first casualty on a 0-3 shutout loss by Basil Hasan Al Shajjar and Michael Angelo Mengorio to Singaporeans Kingsley Ang and Lim Chun Kiat in snooker doubles.

Reyes sent the Philippine flag waving again on his swift thrashing of Thailand.

“Medyo madali ’yung opening match ko. Mabigat yung susunod, kasi against world champion,” said Reyes, a two-time SEAG bronze medalist in 1 cushion carom. He has yet to win a medal of better value.

