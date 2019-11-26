SEA GAMES 2019
Pinays fall short vs Thais in SEA Games floorball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2019 - 3:12pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna – A comeback effort from the Philippine women's floorball team wasn't enough to propel the squad past Thailand, 3-6 in the preliminary round of the 30th Southeast Asian Games women's floorball tournament at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym on Tuesday.

Despite two late goals from Michelle Jennifer Lindahl and Michelle Cruzado, the Pinays weren't able to get back in the game with the clock winding down.

Thailand took a dominant 6-1 lead over the Pinays at one point, with Nelly Johansson scoring twice for the Thais.

Roxane Ruiz was the first Pinay to score in the match during the second period, putting her team within two of their opponents, 1-3.

But a quick counter from Thailand's Kuiraphanew Lalita shifted the momentum back to the other side.

The Filipinas are now 1-1 after two matches. 

For their part, the men's squad will also face Thailand Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the same venue.

