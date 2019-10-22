PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Alex Eala in the World Super Juniors Tennis Championship-Osaka Mayor's Cup in Japan
Facebook/Akira Watanabe
Alex Eala zooms to 13th spot in ITF junior world rankings
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 22, 2019 - 10:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina tennis star Alex Eala is continuing her rise in the ITF junior world rankings, notching a career-best 13th rank.

A silver medal finish in the World Super Juniors Tennis Championship-Osaka Mayor's Cup propelled the 14-year-old to the top 15 of the world rankings.

Eala had previously climbed into the 26th ranking after winning her first ITF Junior Grade A tournament in Cape Town South Africa.

The Filipina tennis star first made headlines in the country when she competed in the US Open Juniors tournament where she reached the second round of the main draw.

