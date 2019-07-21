Paras, UP outgun Chien Hsin to clinch Taiwan tourney title

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons clinched the Buddha Light International Association (BLIA) Cup title after overcoming Chien Hsin University, 97-93, in Taiwan on Sunday.

Led by an offensive takeover by Kobe Paras in the second half, the Fighting Maroons were able to douse the hot-shooting Taiwan squad.

Despite trailing after the opening canto, 16-23, Paras and Bright Akhuetie were able to shift the momentum to UP's side.

By half time, the UP squad had a three-point lead, 46-43.

A strong third quarter let the Fighting Maroons pull away and find some breathing room, 68-60.

But the Taiwan squad came storming back in the final canto, going on a run that let them take back the lead, 74-73.

Paras took over once again for the Maroons to stave off the comeback.

Chien Hsin gave the Diliman squad another scare late in the game but the clock was already against them as UP held on for the win.

Clutch makes from Jaybie Mantilla and Paras in the free throw line sealed the deal for the Maroons.

UP takes the title via sweep with a 5-0 record.