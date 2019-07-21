Pinoy boxer Dato stops foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard

LAS VEGAS — Filipino flyweight John Leo Dato knocked out Mexico's Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round in the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao-Keith Thurman fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Dato pinned Lopez to the ropes and hit him with a thunderous uppercut to the midsection. Lopez then went down on one knee and was counted out.

The La Union-born Dato, now fighting out of Santa Maria, California, thus remained undefeated in 13 fights (with seven knockouts a draw). Lopez, meanwhile, fell to 14-7 (with six KOs).

Dato is one of three Filipino fighters who are included in the Pacquiao-Thurman card, the other two being flyweight Genisis Libranza and welterweight Jayar Inson.