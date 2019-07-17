NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The American boxing guru said Pacquiao is all set. Asked to rate his boxer’s condition, on a scale of 1 to 10, he said, “Ten.”
Manny Pacquiao FB Page
American trainer grades Pacquiao: It’s a 10
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2019 - 12:00am

LAS VEGAS – Freddie Roach pulled his own luggage crossing the MGM Grand lobby Monday evening while Manny Pacquiao was hosting dinner for close to a hundred guests at his luxurious, two-storey suite on the 29th floor.

Roach took the 269-mile, five-hour road trip from Los Angeles in his own car. Pacquiao and his family rode a customized van. The bulk of his friends and supporters packed an all-black bus with leather interior.

Keith Thurman, who will defend his WBA “super” welterweight crown on Saturday, arrived just hours ahead, on board a private jet, from St. Petersburg in Florida with just a handful of companions.

A Team Pacquiao insider said the Filipino ring icon is expecting a total of 600 guests that would require 120 rooms at the MGM.

It’s fight week here in Vegas.

Pacquiao, the only boxer to win world titles in eight weight divisions, capped his training in Los Angeles just past 2 p.m., and has indicated his readiness for summer’s biggest boxing event in Vegas.

Roach watched from his corner as the 40-year-old Pacquiao sparred four rounds against Abraham Lopez, and another six rounds pounding the mitts and shadow-boxing.

The American boxing guru said Pacquiao is all set. Asked to rate his boxer’s condition, on a scale of 1 to 10, he said, “Ten.”

“He’s ready,” said Roach, whispering.

Pacquiao had wanted a couple more rounds in training at the Wild Card Gym but was prevailed upon.

“Kulang pa (I want more),” he said. One of his Filipino trainers, Roger Fernandez, said, “Reserve it. Tama na (That’s enough).”

Pacquiao started out as the underdog when the fight was formally announced last May. Thurman, the younger fighter, then was at -140, meaning it would take $140 to win a hundred.

The Filipino senator was at +115, meaning $100 wins $115. But the tide has turned, and as of Monday, Pacquiao stood as the heavy favorite at -155, and Thurman at +125.

“Ako na ba? (Am I?),” said Pacquiao when asked to comment on his familiar role as the favorite.

The formal arrival ceremony for the two boxers will take place Tuesday afternoon at the MGM to be followed by the final press conference on Wednesday and the official weigh-in on Friday.

Pacquiao can’t wait for the fight.

“I’m ready,” said the fighter, who wants to prove that at 40, he can still dominate the sport as much as he did a decade ago.

“Yes, that’s what I’m trying to prove this time because we know that a lot of our fans and people in boxing were doubting my capability at the age of 40,” he told the press.

BOXING FREDDIE ROACH KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Broner faster, better than Thurman'
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Expect a different Manny Pacquiao fight this Saturday (Sunday Manila time) compared to the last time the Filipino icon saw...
Sports
Pacquiao open to 1 more fight this year
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao might go all out in his continuing bid to fight Father Time and do what he hasn’t done in more than a...
Sports
Pacquiao back in Vegas, awaits Thurman showdown
By Dino Maragay | 10 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returned to the site of his biggest fights, eager to show the result of a rigorous two-month training regimen...
Sports
Standhardinger, Pringle joining WC Gilas pool?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Yeng Guiao plans to submit the initial pool of 17 or 18 players to the SBP today and it will likely include...
Sports
Pacquiao heads for oven-hot Vegas
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao heads to Las Vegas Monday afternoon with nothing else to do but stay sharp, focused and hydrated.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Roach says Pacquiao will fight smart
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Freddie Roach isn’t worried about Manny Pacquiao losing focus because of Keith Thurman’s trash talking, assuring...
Sports
1 hour ago
Jordan Clarkson in Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Holding on to slim hope that Jordan Clarkson will be allowed to suit up in the end, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao has named...
Sports
1 hour ago
Stags rip Cardinals apart; Blazers turn back Altas
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Sebastian relied on the high-scoring duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi as it routed Mapua, 92-68, yesterday to seize...
Sports
1 hour ago
Power duel up as ICTSI Pradera unwraps
1 hour ago
The Taiwanese seek to conquer and the Thais set out to dominate but the local aces are all geared up to defend their turf...
Sports
KaTropa go for top spot; Bolts fight for survival
By Olmin Leyba | July 17, 2019 - 12:00am
Struggling Meralco fights to stay alive while San Miguel Beer, TNT and Magnolia vie for good positioning in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinals today as they wrap up their respective eliminations slates...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with