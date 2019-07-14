'Heart of a soldier': Jovelyn Gonzaga's triumphant return to volleyball

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Bronze shone like gold for PacificTown Army's Jovelyn Gonzaga when the Lady Troopers clinched the victory over BanKo Perlas on Sunday.

Returning from an injury that kept her off the volleyball court for more than a year, Gonzaga capped off a resounding return with a clutch performance that led the Lady Troopers to a podium finish.

For Gonzaga's head coach Kung Fu Reyes, she churned out more than just points for the persevering Lady Troopers.

"Bilang isang athlete, dinadala niya yung pusong sundalo. When it matters, kung kailangan mo pumutok, pumutok ka," Reyes said of Gonzaga after the match.

"Catalyst siya... Siya na yung panapos namin, yung finishing touch," he said.

True enough, it was an ace from Gonzaga that finished off the Perlas Spikers and propelled the Lady Troopers to the podium.

But for the 27-year-old volleybelle, she was simply returning the favor to PacificTown for their support when she was down with injury.

"Kakabalik ko lang sa laro and gusto kong mag-give back sa Army na sobrang support [sa akin]," Gonzaga said.

"Ang mentality ko lang talaga is to give my best, para makatulong at maipanalo yung laban," she added.