NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jovelyn Gonzaga made a resounding return to volleyball after leading the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers to a bronze medal finish in the PVL Reinforced Conference
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
'Heart of a soldier': Jovelyn Gonzaga's triumphant return to volleyball
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2019 - 8:26pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — Bronze shone like gold for PacificTown Army's Jovelyn Gonzaga when the Lady Troopers clinched the victory over BanKo Perlas on Sunday.

Returning from an injury that kept her off the volleyball court for more than a year, Gonzaga capped off a resounding return with a clutch performance that led the Lady Troopers to a podium finish.

For Gonzaga's head coach Kung Fu Reyes, she churned out more than just points for the persevering Lady Troopers.

"Bilang isang athlete, dinadala niya yung pusong sundalo. When it matters, kung kailangan mo pumutok, pumutok ka," Reyes said of Gonzaga after the match.

"Catalyst siya... Siya na yung panapos namin, yung finishing touch," he said.

True enough, it was an ace from Gonzaga that finished off the Perlas Spikers and propelled the Lady Troopers to the podium.

But for the 27-year-old volleybelle, she was simply returning the favor to PacificTown for their support when she was down with injury.

"Kakabalik ko lang sa laro and gusto kong mag-give back sa Army na sobrang support [sa akin]," Gonzaga said.

"Ang mentality ko lang talaga is to give my best, para makatulong at maipanalo yung laban," she added.

JOVELYN GONZAGA PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Davis confident Lakers will hit ground running
10 hours ago
The Lakers, who missed the playoffs last season for a sixth straight year despite the arrival of LeBron James in 2018, will...
Sports
Equality is my cause: Serena puts legend King in her place
10 hours ago
"The day I stop fighting for equality and for people that look like you and me will be the day I'm in my grave," said the...
Sports
Pacman skips gym work, opts to rest
By Abac Cordero | 20 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao skipped his afternoon session at the Wild Card Gym here Friday, opting to stay home and give his 40-year-old...
Sports
Roach warns Thurman: Trade blows with Pacquiao, get KO'ed
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Keith Thurman will be making a big mistake if he thinks he can fight toe-to-toe with Manny Pacquiao eight days from now.
Sports
Beermen shackle E-Painters, enter quarterfinals
By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
Chris McCullough and June Mar Fajardo took charge in the stretch to power San Miguel Beer past Rain or Shine, 89-87, and into...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Petro Gazz dethrones Creamline for maiden PVL crown
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Powerhouse imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson were absolutely lethal, with the Creamline defense doing little to stop...
Sports
4 hours ago
Army survives BanKo to clinch bronze medal finish
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Led by veteran Jovelyn Gonzaga in the clutch, the Lady Troopers were able to squeak past the Perlas Spikers.
Sports
5 hours ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: Keep talking
By Dino Maragay | 5 hours ago
Keith Thurman can keep running his mouth, and Manny Pacquiao would still hardly care.
Sports
6 hours ago
Pacquiao armed and ready for Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao resumed training, getting back at his sparring partners in another grueling session.
Sports
11 hours ago
Philippine WNFT jumps up seven places in FIFA World Rankings
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
They move seven places from their previous ranking and now hold the best ranking the team has ever had.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with