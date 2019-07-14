NEW ON NETFLIX
Andray Blatche hits town, joins Gilas in World Cup buildup
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas cranks up its FIBA World Cup build-up with naturalized player Andray Blatche now on board.

Blatche arrived yesterday for his latest tour of duty, joining the Nationals for a good eight weeks of preparations before they do battle in the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 world meet in China.

The 6-foot-11 Blatche is set to attend the twice-a-week practices beginning Monday, his presence expected to raise the level of the sessions considerably.

“We’re happy to welcome Andray back in Manila,” said Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio.

“It’s a great development that he is here early to get reacquainted with his teammates and coaches as we get ourselves ready for the FIBA World Cup in China. We are excited to see a full Gilas Pilipinas roster who will be ready to fight for flag and country,” he added.

In the lead up to the FIBA WC, Blatche leads the Philippine quintet in a pocket tournament in Spain against the host Spaniards, Ivory Coast and Congo from Aug. 4-11.

The former NBA player also leads Gilas in a pair of tuneups with Australian club Adelaide 36ers on Aug. 23 and 25 in Manila.

The SBP and coach Yeng Guiao hope Blatche will be at his best in the FIBA World Cup, where the Filipinos are facing Serbia, Italy and Angola in group play.

“It is a source of pride for our country to be included in the FIBA World Cup for the second straight time. Our goal now is to compete and win against world-class teams in our bracket and hopefully, progress,” said Panlilio.

