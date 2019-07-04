Jimmy Alapag relishes 'learning experience' at NBA Summer League

MANILA, Philippines — Alab Pilipinas mentor Jimmy Alapag is making the most of his NBA Summer League stint with the Sacramento Kings in California.

The 41-year-old serves as an assistant coach for the Sacramento squad after Kings General Manager Vlade Divac offered him the post.

"[I'm] just really thankful to be here. You know, I've learned a lot these last eight days," Alapag said in a video posted by TJ Manotoc of ABS-CBN Sports.

"It's been an incredible experience, I'm really enjoying every minute being here," he added.

After three games, Alapag and the Kings finished with a 1-2 record in the 2019 California Classic.

Alapag will also be accompanying the Kings when they play in Nevada for the 2019 Las Vegas Summer League.