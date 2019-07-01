Manami Iijima-Dimity Lee Duke duel up in Penong’s 5150

MANILA, Philippines — Guam’s Manami Iijima goes all out for a repeat while Dimity Lee Duke of Australia sets out for payback as they bring their rivalry to Davao for the inaugural Penong’s 5150 Triathlon which reels off Sunday at the Waterfront Hotel.

Iijima stunned the fancied Aussie with a strong performance in the opening swim leg and went on to rule the Subic 5150 race last November that capped a productive season for the rising endurance racing star that saw her romp off with victories in Guam and Saipan.

Heading to the country’s emerging triathlon hub, however, Iijima braces for a tougher challenge with Duke who is raring to bounce back strong in the upcoming event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. set over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run.

But Lisa Tyack of Australia and New Zealand’s Laura Wood are also coming into the event in top form, eager to spoil the projected Iijima-Duke duel and earn a crack for the top $2,000 purse in the event put up by Davao’s favorite barbecue house Penong’s Barbecue and Seafoods Grill.

Keen competition is also seen in the men’s pro category, which drew the likes of Aussies Mitch Robbins and Alex Polizzi, Czech Jakub Langhammer and Kiwi Kieran McPherson, while spicing up the event is the Sunrise Sprint, to be disputed over the 750m swim-20km bike-5km run distance.