PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The POC debacle
(The Philippine Star) - June 29, 2019 - 12:00am

After the sudden resignation of Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas, the sudden vacuum caused a maelstrom that put into doubt the staging of the Southeast Asian Games. In the last week, we’ve seen all those who caused Vargas’ resignation to quit all their committee posts (except one), then change their minds. It appeared that First Vice-President Joey Romasanta thought he would automatically assumed the presidency, but a letter from sepak takraw’s Karen Caballero cleared that up. Apparently, he is not qualified to be president. Whether he will be allowed to run in the elections mandated within 30 days (or on this case, the coming week) remains to be seen.

The meeting Tuesday was messy, to say the least. Ormoc mayor and fencing chief Richard Gomez, frustrated at the proceedings, supposedly berated all those involved in the politicking. Gomez, Asian Games chief of mission, who wakes up at 3 a.m. to fly to Manila in time for POC General Assembly meetings and other important appointments, was upset at the selfishness of those stubbornly clinging to their posts to the detriment of sports in general.

What ultimately caused Vargas’s resignation in the first place? According to various sources, there were unresolved issues on both sides. The opposition who had helped Vargas come to power allegedly made it almost impossible for him to function, and resented his forming the Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) without going through the board. This was a major sticking point that eventually tore the temporary alliance apart. Neither side was satisfied with the explanation of the other.

Upon his resignation, those close to Vargas implied that those who controlled the POC board were after full control of the billions of pesos in funds for November’s SEA Games. They allegedly wanted Vargas to cut ties with his old allies both inside and outside of the POC. Needless to say, Vargas refused.

On the other hand, the opposition was looking into procurements for the SEA Games that they discovered to be overpriced. Fingers were being pointed. Both groups tried to move outside each other’s circle of influence. Since he assumed office, Vargas, boxing’s president, rejected all entreaties from self-appointed emissaries to play along with the politicians who sought to control POC power and resources, and maintain all the perks they used to have under the past administration.

The fear now is that any election may be rendered moot and pointless. If, for example, the same people end up controlling the board, and a Vargas ally ends up president, the same deadlock will ensue. The presidency will be held hostage.

What nobody realizes is that there is a possibility that Malacañang might step in to save any potential embarrassment for the country in case of any incompetence in organizing the SEA Games. President Duterte, known to be intolerant of both politicking and corruption, could just order the Philippine Sports Commission to do everything, instead. Since the government is paying for the new sports complex in Clark and salaries of those involved, this is a distinct possibility. And regardless of how loudly anyone in POC protests, there isn’t much they could do about it.

* * *

City of Dreams Manila recently opened an indoor golf simulator named K-Golf, which lets guests to play golf despite the unpredictable rains. Located at The Shops at The Boulevard on the upper ground floor, K-Golf features cutting-edge simulation technology that can match the standards of professional golfers.

Players are provided with golf balls that allow the game’s system to accurately compute ball speed, spin axis, backspin rpm, and side-to-spin rpm. Golf clubs are also available at the venue, but players are encouraged to bring their own clubs and golf shoes.

Through K-Golf, you can virtually play some of the most impressive golf courses around the world in 3D, including Pebble Beach and Harbour Town in the US, and well-known courses in South Korea, Europe and Japan.

RICKY VARGAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pastor, Menor surge but Pagunsan, 4 others lurk
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
They matched outputs for the third straight day, and Spain’s Marcos Pastor and local pride Rene Menor bring their virtual...
Sports
Toroman says Serbia out to rule World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Former Gilas and PBA coach Rajko Toroman said the other day Serbia will parade a powerhouse lineup with 12 All-Stars, including...
Sports
Kingad to make case as Philippines' top MMA fighter vs Akhemtov
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Danny Kingad stakes his claim as the country’s next best thing in mixed martial arts as he slugs it out with former...
Sports
Reports: LeBron James 'to gift' No. 23 to teammate Anthony Davis
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
As per Yahoo Sport's Chris Haynes, it is still unclear whether James will return to wearing No. 6 or choose another numb...
Sports
Klay Thompson shows up at Space Jam 2 shooting in crutches
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Thompson, who suffered an unfortunate ACL tear in Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals, was seen interacting with James in behind...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Olu, Erram lift NLEX past ROS
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Olu Ashaolu and Poy Erram came up big in the crunch as NLEX survived Rain or Shine, 100-97, to grab its second win in the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Souped-up Cargo Movers turn back Blaze Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
F2 Logistics proved to be as good as advertised as it pulled the rug from under reigning champion Petron, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25,...
Sports
1 hour ago
Kingad taking over as Pinoy MMA king
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Is Danny Kingad the next big thing in Philippine mixed martial arts?
Sports
1 hour ago
Celtics eye Walker for $141M
1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are expected to make All-Star guard Kemba Walker a four-year, $141 million contract offer when free agency...
Sports
1 hour ago
Go For Gold targets simul dribbling record
1 hour ago
Go For Gold Philippines is ready to show the world what the Filipino basketball community is capable of achieving when it...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with