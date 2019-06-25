Lions still force to reckon with

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning NCAA champion San Beda will no longer be as formidable as it was the past few years when it boasted the league’s deepest, most talented roster headed by the prolific duo of Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon. But Lions coach Boyet Fernandez insisted they remain capable of winning it all this season.

“We may have lost our leaders in Bolick and Mocon, but I promise you we will be as competitive and worthy of a championship trophy,” said Fernandez, who recently steered the Lions to their third championship in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup.

Fernandez’s confidence can be rooted to the fact that he may have found competent replacements to the Bolick-Mocon tandem.

He was referring to the youthful but talented duo of James Canlas and Evan Nelle.

The Canlas-Nelle pair was an integral part in San Beda’s 10-game sweep of the Filoil tilt that it capped with a 74-57 demolition of a hapless La Salle team.

Of course, there will still be the reliable Cameroonian Donald Tankoua as well as Clint Doliguez but Fernandez said there are none more deserving to fill the Bolick-Mocon vacuum than Canlas and Nelle.