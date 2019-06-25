PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Lions still force to reckon with
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning NCAA champion San Beda will no longer be as formidable as it was the past few years when it boasted the league’s deepest, most talented roster headed by the prolific duo of Robert Bolick and Javee Mocon. But Lions coach Boyet Fernandez insisted they remain capable of winning it all this season.

“We may have lost our leaders in Bolick and Mocon, but I promise you we will be as competitive and worthy of a championship trophy,” said Fernandez, who recently steered the Lions to their third championship in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup.

Fernandez’s confidence can be rooted to the fact that he may have found competent replacements to the Bolick-Mocon tandem.

He was referring to the youthful but talented duo of James Canlas and Evan Nelle.

The Canlas-Nelle pair was an integral part in San Beda’s 10-game sweep of the Filoil tilt that it capped with a 74-57 demolition of a hapless La Salle team.

Of course, there will still be the reliable Cameroonian Donald Tankoua as well as Clint Doliguez but Fernandez said there are none more deserving to fill the Bolick-Mocon vacuum than Canlas and Nelle.

BASKETBALL NCAA SAN BEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Meet the new 'Bandana Kids': San Beda's James Kwekuteye and Evan Nelle
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Evan Nelle and James Kwekuteye are only in their second year with the Red Lions but even as early as their freshman years,...
Sports
Sparmates like Manny Pacquiao’s chances
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao’s sparmates Abraham (Abie) Lopez and Arnold Gonzalez are convinced the Filipino icon will beat Keith...
Sports
Robert Bolick joins Gilas pool
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
NorthPort rookie Robert Bolick’s solid performances for the Batang Pier has earned him an invite to join the Gilas Pilipinas...
Sports
Liam Jaymalin to train in Canada
1 day ago
Fresh from helping the NLEX Road Warriors win the title in the Batang PBA, teen prospect Liam Jaymalin is to leave for Canada...
Sports
Freddie Roach says footwork is key
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Freddie Roach welcomed Manny Pacquiao back to the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles last Tuesday and said nothing has changed with...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Guiao taps young guns
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas men’s basketball coach Yeng Guiao has called in the youth brigade, led by Kiefer Ravena, the top prospect...
Sports
1 hour ago
Blaze Spikers wary of Tornadoes strength
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Petron expects a tough outing following a straight-set romp the first time out as it faces a souped-up Foton side in the Philippine...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas U19 shows might against Qatari club
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
win towers Kai Sotto and AJ Edu flaunted their might after lifting Gilas Pilipinas youth into an easy 79-54 win over Qatari...
Sports
1 hour ago
SEA Games stadium nears completion
By Ding Cervantes | 1 hour ago
The Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA) has reported to visiting senators over 80 percent completion of the 20,000-seater...
Sports
1 hour ago
Boss Emong rules Triple Crown 2nd leg with authority
1 hour ago
Boss Emong showed the field who’s the boss, stunning overwhelming pick Real Gold by half a length in a frantic finish...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with