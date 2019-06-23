Archers, Red Lions settle Filoil supremacy

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle guns for a fifth championship that will further underscore its stature as the league’s most titled team while San Beda aims to stop the plan and shoot for a third crown as the two face off in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 title match at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Archers, led by Justine Baltazar’s 22 points, edged the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, 82-80, Friday to advance to the finals for the eighth time. They now have an opportunity to claim a fifth crown in the league’s 13-year history.

The Lions, the reigning NCAA champions who turned back the Adamson Falcons, 75-70, in their own semifinal duel, secured their eighth finals appearance and a chance to grab a third title that will close the gap between them and the Archers in most championships won.

The La Salle-San Beda title duel, set at 4 p.m., marked the fifth time that these two squads will play in the finals.

The first four times they collided, the Archers took the first two in 2007 and 2014. But the Lions bounced back and leveled the count at two apiece following victories in 2015 and 2017.

This one today could finally settle the score.

“For sure, it will be a tough game because San Beda isn’t an NCAA dynasty for nothing,” said La Salle coach Gian Nazario.

For San Beda mentor Boyet Fernandez, defense will spell the difference.

“Forgive me if I continue to sound like a broken record, but we won championships because of our defense and we would continue to rely on it and hopefully win another one,” said Fernandez.