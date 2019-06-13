Roaring BPier thwart Hotshots

Games Friday (MOA Arena)

4:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Blackwater

7 p.m. – Magnolia vs NLEX

MANILA, Philippines — NorthPort cranked up its efforts after a sluggish start to prevail over Magnolia, 102-99, and grab a share of the lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Seven of the nine players fielded by coach Pido Jarencio delivered double-digit productions, led by Sean Anthony’s 22 points, to seal their fifth victory against a lone defeat in the Independence Day showdown that saw the Batang Pier trail by 10 early on.

“This is on the players, they simply didn’t give up,” said Jarencio after his wards completed the fightback and joined idle Blackwater (5-1) at the summit of the mid-season tournament.

“It’s a total team effort, the players stepping up for the injured ones and staying focused. They really want to not only get into the semis, but reach the top this conference,” he added.

With Stanley Pringle sitting it out again due to a foot injury, Anthony took the leadership role and spearheaded the Batang Pier’s 32-23 second-quarter assault that put them in the driver’s seat, 48-43, from an 18-28 deficit. Anthony also shot nine in the fourth, highlighted by four cold-blooded free throws that helped quash Magnolia’s late rally.

Paolo Taha (16), Mo Tautuaa (14), Jonathan Grey (14), Nico Elorde (12), and Robert Bolick (11) likewise put in their share as import Prince Ibeh finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks in a foul-riddled outing.

The Hotshots started like a house on fire, firing seven unanswered points after tip off to take control and took a 28-18 spread early in the second canto.

Later, RR Pogoy fired 10 triples to spike a 38-point explosion while Terrence Jones posted a triple double of 17 markers, 14 rebounds and 16 assists plus

six blocks to power TNT to a come-from-behind 104-96 verdict over Ginebra and joint No. 1 with Blackwater and NorthPort.

Pogoy carved his name in the annals as only the fourth local after Allan Caidic, Kenneth Duremdes and Marcio Lassiter to hit 10 treys, making good on set-ups by Jones, as the duo anchored KaTropa’s climb out of 69-79 hole to snatch their third straight win and 5-1 overall.

Notes: In celebration of Independence Day, the Presidential Security Group’s marching band, honor guards and singers led the singing of the “Lupang Hinirang” followed by the patriotic song “Pilipinas Kong Mahal” before tip-off.

The scores:

First Game

NorthPort 102 – Anthony 22, Taha 16, Tautuaa 14, Grey 14, Elorde 12, Bolick 11, Ibeh 10, Lanete 3, Gabayni 0.

Magnolia 99 – Sangalang 21, Herndon 18, Lee 16, Barroca 14, Farr 11, Jalalon 7, Brondial 5, Ramos 3, Melton 2, Dela Rosa 2, Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 16-23, 48-43, 70-62, 102-99

Second Game

TNT 104 – Pogoy 38, Jones 17, Castro 17, Trollano 12, Rosario 11, Taha 5, D. Semerad 2, Heruela 2, A. Semerad 0, Carey 0, Reyes 0.

Ginebra 96 – Brownlee 29, Tenorio 18, Slaughter 11, Aguilar 11, Devance 10, Thompson 7, Ferrer 7, Mercado 3, Caguioa 0, Mariano 0.

Quarterscores: 22-22, 48-49, 69-77, 104-96