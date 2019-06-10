PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
CEU barges into Filoil quarterfinals
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 10, 2019 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Centro Escolar University Scorpions formalized their entry into the quarterfinals of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup with a 75-57 win over the Arellano University Chiefs.

The Scorpions led from the get-go as Arellano sorely missed the services of Kent Salado, Rence Alcoriza and Justin Araña. 

CEU led by as much as 20 points, with the last bulge at 46-26 following two free throws by Diouf at the 7:23 mark of the third period off a foul by AU’s Alfren Gayosa.

On the verge of another dismal blowout loss, Arellano made one last ditch rally behind Gayosa, Ronan Santos, Gelo Sablan and Marlon Espiritu as they cut the lead to 10, 65-55, after a putback by Gayosa with 2:40 to play. 

However, a turnover and a missed lay-up by Gayosa hurt their momentum as CEU dropped a 10-2 wind-up with forward Jerome Santos scoring a pair of buckets.

CEU’s 42-38 advantage in the rebound battle saw them blitz the Chiefs for a 15-6 advantage in fastbreak points. The Chiefs also shot more free throws, 23-30, to Arellano University’s poor 11-21 shooting from the 15-foot line.

Rich Guinitaran led CEU with 19 points and nine rebounds. Tower of power Maodo Diouf added 14 points while Dave Bernabe finished with a double double of 10 points and 10 boards.

Archie Concepcion led Arellano with 13 points while Espiritu and Sablan each chipped in 10 markers.

Arellano formally bowed out of the competition with a 1-6 record.

With the win, CEU joins San Beda, De La Salle University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the Group A squads who will qualify for the quarterfinals. The placing and their Group B match-ups are the ones left to be settled.

FILOIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rayray Parks lethal weapon in Blackwater surge
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Rayray Parks has emerged as the take-charge guy for Blackwater, the rejuvenated team that’s made an amazing turnaround...
Sports
Weary, banged-up Beermen hopeful they can recover soon
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Three weeks after basking in glory as the league’s first-ever Philippine Cup five-peat champions, the San Miguel Beermen...
Sports
NBA free agency could make Raptors, Warriors both losers
2 hours ago
Defending champion Golden State and the Toronto Raptors are battling for supremacy in the NBA Finals, but both teams could...
Sports
Durant could return for Warriors in must-win NBA Finals game
2 hours ago
Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant, sidelined for a month by a right calf injury, practiced with the defending...
Sports
Guido Van der Valk marked man in PGT Bacolod
By Dante Navarro | 14 hours ago
Guido Van der Valk faces stiff challenge from the rest of a fired-up international field out to foil his back-to-back title...
Sports
Latest
45 minutes ago
CEU barges into Filoil quarterfinals
By Rick Olivares | 45 minutes ago
The Centro Escolar University Scorpions formalized their entry into the quarterfinals of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup...
Sports
1 hour ago
Tai Bundit's return boosts Creamline Cool Smashers
1 hour ago
Small but important pointers from returning head coach Tai Bundit were key in helping the Creamline Cool Smashers bag their...
Sports
3 hours ago
McIlroy captures Canadian Open with career-tying 61
3 hours ago
Rory McIlroy blitzed the field at the Canadian Open, firing a scintillating nine-under 61 to run away with the title by a...
Sports
PBA livestream views, TV ratings in major rise
By Joaquin Henson | June 10, 2019 - 12:00am
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the modern trend of monitoring news through mobile devices has led to a major rise in livestream viewership of league games, citing an increase from 14 million watchers...
14 hours ago
Sports
Lions, Stags, Pirates press playoff bids
By Joey Villar | June 10, 2019 - 12:00am
San Beda and San Sebastian clash for the Group A lead as the two teams collide today even as Lyceum of the Philippines U seeks to keep the top spot in Group B as it faces off with National U in the Filoil Flying...
14 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with