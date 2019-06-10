CEU barges into Filoil quarterfinals

MANILA, Philippines – The Centro Escolar University Scorpions formalized their entry into the quarterfinals of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup with a 75-57 win over the Arellano University Chiefs.

The Scorpions led from the get-go as Arellano sorely missed the services of Kent Salado, Rence Alcoriza and Justin Araña.

CEU led by as much as 20 points, with the last bulge at 46-26 following two free throws by Diouf at the 7:23 mark of the third period off a foul by AU’s Alfren Gayosa.

On the verge of another dismal blowout loss, Arellano made one last ditch rally behind Gayosa, Ronan Santos, Gelo Sablan and Marlon Espiritu as they cut the lead to 10, 65-55, after a putback by Gayosa with 2:40 to play.

However, a turnover and a missed lay-up by Gayosa hurt their momentum as CEU dropped a 10-2 wind-up with forward Jerome Santos scoring a pair of buckets.

CEU’s 42-38 advantage in the rebound battle saw them blitz the Chiefs for a 15-6 advantage in fastbreak points. The Chiefs also shot more free throws, 23-30, to Arellano University’s poor 11-21 shooting from the 15-foot line.

Rich Guinitaran led CEU with 19 points and nine rebounds. Tower of power Maodo Diouf added 14 points while Dave Bernabe finished with a double double of 10 points and 10 boards.

Archie Concepcion led Arellano with 13 points while Espiritu and Sablan each chipped in 10 markers.

Arellano formally bowed out of the competition with a 1-6 record.

With the win, CEU joins San Beda, De La Salle University and San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the Group A squads who will qualify for the quarterfinals. The placing and their Group B match-ups are the ones left to be settled.