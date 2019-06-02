UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The opening ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan while the closing program will be at New Clark City.
Ding Cervantes
43 venues mobilized for Southeast Asian Games
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) will mobilize 43 venues for the 529 events in 56 sports to be played at the 11-nation SEA Games here on Nov. 30-Dec. 10 with Metro Manila heading the list at 15, Clark at 11, Subic at nine and Southern Luzon and others at eight.

The opening ceremony will be held at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan while the closing program will be at New Clark City.  The main transportation hubs will be in three clusters – Clark, Subic and Metro Manila. The International Broadcast Center (IBC) and Main Press Center (MPC) will be at the Asean Convention Center in Clark.

Sports whose venues are still undetermined are netball, floorball, indoor hockey, badminton and kickboxing.  Netball may be staged in either the Sta. Rosa Complex or Ynares Kapitolyo.  Floorball and indoor hockey will be held in the Philippine Arena or Sta. Rosa Complex or the Muntinlupa Sports Complex. Badminton’s options are the Makati Coliseum and Muntinlupa.  Kickboxing will be in either the PICC Forum or Cuneta Astrodome.  Squash is expected to be played at the Rizal Memorial where the courts will be built on the parking lot between the track oval and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.  Construction of the courts is now undergoing a bid process.

Basketball, 5x5 for men and women, will be at the MOA Arena while the 3x3 event will be at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.  The Filoil Flying V Center will also host e-sports.  Indoor volleyball is set at the PhilSports Arena.  Beach volleyball and beach handball will be at the Subic tennis courts.

Rizal Memorial’s facilities will be tapped for various sports.  The Ninoy Aquino Stadium will be refurbished for weightlifting and taekwondo.  The Rizal basketball coliseum will also be spruced up for artistic, rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics.  Football will be played at the Rizal turf and the Biñan Stadium.  The Rizal tennis courts will be the venue for tennis and soft tennis. 

Aside from 5x5 basketball, the SM Group will take care of ice hockey at the MOA ice rink and figure and speed skating at the Mega Mall ice rink.  Billiards will be played at the Manila Hotel Tent.  Bowling will roll out at the Coronado Lanes in StarMall EDSA.  Wushu, karatedo and fencing will be at the World Trade Center.  Boxing will take place at the PICC Forum.

Tagaytay will be the location for skateboarding and BMX, Road and Mountain Bike cycling.  Polo will be played at the Miguel Romero and Zobel Farm fields in Calatagan, Batangas.  Surfing will be in San Juan, La Union while underwater hockey will be at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

The Subic cluster will be the battleground for canoe/kayak/dragon boat racing (Kamana Resort), chess (Rialto Function Room in the Travelers Hotel), muay, pencak silat and table tennis (Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center), triathlon, duathlon and open water swimming (Subic Bay Boardwalk, Building 229 Area), modern pentathlon (Subic Bay Helipad Area), sailing (Yacht Club), windsurfing (Lighthouse Hotel Area), sepak takraw (gym) and rowing (Triboa Bay).

Clark will host diving, swimming, water polo and athletics at New Clark City.  The obstacle course sports, petanque and lawn bowls will be at Clark Global City.  Shooting will be at Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac, while archery and rugby 7s will be at the Clark parade grounds.  Baseball and softball will be played in The Villages at Clark Global City.  Dancesport is scheduled at the Royce Hotel and Casino in the Clark Freeport Zone and golf at the Luisita course in Tarlac City. Kurash, judo and jiu-jitsu will be held at the Laus Group Events Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.  The Angeles University Foundation will be the site for arnis and sambo.  Wakeboarding will be at the Deca Wakeboard Park in the Clark Freeport Zone.

PHILIPPINES SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES ORGANIZING COMMITTEE SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abueva defends self after heated exchange with Ray Parks' girlfriend
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Abueva had reportedly made lewd motions toward Parks' girlfriend, Maika Rivera, when he fouled out late in the game on F...
Sports
UST's Eya Laure banners Foton's prized recruits
By Voltaire Mendoza | 11 hours ago
Foton waged a recruiting coup when it secured the services of University of Santo Tomas ace Eya Laure for the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
Banko nips pesky BaliPure for first win
9 hours ago
Banko Perlas notched its first win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after besting a gritty BaliPure...
Sports
Borja dominates IronKids; Corpuz keeps crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Zedrick James Borja capped a checkered Ironkids career by stamping his class in the 13-14 division of the Alaska Fortified...
Sports
Wilder says Fury rematch to follow Ortiz bout
11 hours ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder said that he has lined up a highly anticipated rematch with...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Ginebra pricks NorthPort bubble
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Justin Brownlee hit the big shots down the stretch last night as Barangay Ginebra beat erstwhile unbeaten NorthPort, 73-70,...
Sports
1 hour ago
BanKo Perlas breaks into win column
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
BanKo Perlas needed to tighten its net defense in the final two sets as it turned back Bali Pure, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16,...
Sports
1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina survives US Open cut; Yuka Saso bows out
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina kept her form and confidence on a competitive level as she fired a one-under 70 to easily make the cut in the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Vargas calls on Philippine bowlers to strike gold
1 hour ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas yesterday called on the members of the national bowling team to strike...
Sports
Nick Baldwin marked man in Subic
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
First Philippine full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles sees a tough race when he plunges back to action to test his endurance anew against a slew of strong rivals in the much-awaited Century Tuna Ironman...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with