Creamline bounces back, sweeps Army

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers recovered from a loss in their season opener by sweeping PacificTown Army, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Wednesday here in San Juan.

Despite leaving with an injury in their previous game, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez came out big for her team.

But Michelle Gumabao and Risa Sato were also bright spots for their team.

The role players scored pivotal points and kept the momentum on Creamline's side throughout the match.

Kuttika Kaewpin also chipped in with explosive hits of her own.

Meanwhile, PacificTown struggled to play at pace with the defending champions in the second and third sets.

Despite efforts to get back in the game late in the match, the deficit proved too much.

Janelle Jordan and Jovelyn Gonzaga paced PacificTown in the loss.

Both teams now sport identical 1-1 records.