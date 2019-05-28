Eagles, Golden Harvest set semis tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Cignal-Ateneo shook off a sluggish start and did not put its win-once quarters bonus to waste, frustrating Chadao-Far Eastern U, 67-60, to advance to the penultimate round in the PBA D-League at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig yesterday.

The Blue Eagles hung tough down the stretch, getting the better of their opponent in the tight second half battle to complete their comeback from an early 11-point deficit and claim their spot in the semifinals.

Thirdy Ravena, Jolo Mendoza and Ange Kouame combined in the final 3:13 as Cignal-Ateneo stretched a slim 57-56 edge and put away Chadao-FEU.

“FEU is a very good defensive team. They have a very good system and they are very disciplined. We expected this kind of game. It’s going to be low-scoring. It’s about us making sure we value each possession and try to get as many extra possessions as we can,” said Blue Eagles assistant coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

Later in the day, Valencia City, Bukidnon-San Sebastian got tested but also went on to utilize its twice-to-beat edge, salvaging a 93-87 win against Che’Lu Bar and Grill in overtime to set up a semis clash with Cignal-Ateneo.

The Golden Harvest lost a 14-point halftime lead as well as star RK Ilagan to fouls at the 1:50 mark in regulation but Alex Desoyo stepped up, firing 11 of his 15 points from there to help the squad seal a spot in the semis.

“Desoyo is always part of our first five. I know his capabilities. Without RK’s shadow, he took charge and showed that he is also a good player,” said Valencia City, Bukidnon-SSC-R coach Egay Macaraya.

Desoyo scored their first five points in the extra period then Mario Bonleon, Jessie Sumoda and Allyn Bulanadi delivered the final blows to thwart the Revellers who tied it at 87 on a trey by Gab Dagangon with a minute left.