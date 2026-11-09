Plugging the hidden financial leak of financial illiteracy

MANILA, Philippines — Every day, millions of Filipino families work hard to build a better future. Yet, much of their hard-earned money can quietly slip away not through expenses but through poor financial decisions.

This is the hidden cost of financial illiteracy. Unlike a utility bill or a grocery receipt, it has no visible price tag. But over time, it can cost families thousands, or even millions, of pesos.

Financial illiteracy is like a leak in the household bucket. When people do not understand how money works i.e., how interest grows, how inflation reduces purchasing power, or how to distinguish an investment from a costly liability, they can lose money without realizing it.

The high cost of not knowing

Consider the widespread “5-6” informal lending practiced in many communities and local markets. A small business owner may borrow money to keep a sari-sari store afloat, while a family head may borrow to pay an unexpected medical bill.

With limited access to formal financial services, some turn to informal lenders who charge high interest. Without a clear understanding of interest rates and the true cost of borrowing, borrowers can become trapped in a cycle of debt, sometimes paying back far more than they originally borrowed. That extra money is a real financial loss. And in many cases, better financial knowledge and access to safe, formal financial services could help prevent it.

The hidden leaks can take many other forms like (1) idle savings or money kept in low- or zero-interest accounts which can lose purchasing power as prices rise, (2) investment scams where families can lose their life savings to fraudulent or unrealistic investment offers simply because they lack the tools to recognize warning signs, (3) lack of financial protection as without emergency savings or appropriate insurance, one illness, accident, or unexpected expense can push a family into serious financial hardship, and (4) poor debt management like misunderstanding interest, fees, and repayment terms which can turn manageable borrowing into a long-term burden.

Helping Filipinos stop the leaks

Financial literacy can help families make better decisions with the money they already have. Recognizing this need, state deposit insurer Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) has made financial empowerment a key part of its advocacy. Through its flagship Be A Wise Saver (BAWS) campaign, the PDIC provides practical knowledge and tools that can help Filipinos protect and grow their hard-earned money.

BAWS focuses on four areas: (1) promoting safe banking habits by encouraging individuals and institutions to save in banks licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and avoid risky informal lending arrangements, (2) demystifying deposit insurance by helping depositors understand the protection available for insured bank deposits and build confidence in the formal banking system, (3) building resistance to scams by teaching individuals how to question financial offers, identify red flags, and avoid fraudulent investment schemes, and (4) promoting wise money management by providing practical guidance on budgeting, building emergency savings, and borrowing responsibly.

Teamwork makes financial empowerment stronger

Financial literacy is not a job for one institution alone. It requires collaboration across government, financial institutions, communities, schools, and other partners. PDIC’s BAWS advocacy complements broader national initiatives, including the annual Economic and Financial Literacy Week (EFLW) led by the Department of Economic Planning and Development (DEPDev) under Republic Act No. 10922. This year’s EFLW theme, Kaalaman sa Ekonomiya at Pinansya: Sama-samang Pagsulong tungo sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Bukas para sa Bawat Pamilya, is an affirmation of the important role economic and financial knowledge plays in every Filipino family’s aspirations. Through its support for advocacies like the EFLW, the PDIC is able to utilize synergies with partner agencies in equipping Filipinos with financial knowledge.

Empowering families for a more secure future

Financial literacy is more than knowing how to save. It is also knowing how to protect, manage, and grow money. When families understand interest, inflation, debt, savings, investments, and financial protection, they are better equipped to avoid costly mistakes and make their money work harder for them.

The goal is simple: plug the leaks, protect the savings, and give every family a better chance to build lasting financial security. Through its financial literacy advocacy, the PDIC helps enable Filipinos to safeguard their finances for a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay.

Editors Note: This press release for PDIC is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.



