New OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is coming to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Global smart device brand OPPO is set to introduce the latest in its line of innovative and trendsetting smartphones built for discovery and exploration, the all-new OPPO Reno13 Series 5G.

Coming soon in the Philippines, this highly anticipated AI Portrait Expert from the renowned OPPO Reno Series is yet another groundbreaking smartphone that will take creativity, performance and exploration to another level.

Designed for those who seek out new pursuits and thrive on innovation, the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G combines cutting-edge AI technology and smartphone functionalities with a sleek, durable design, making it the ultimate companion for Filipinos.

#ClearUnderwater

The OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is the first in its class with an IP69 waterproof rating, allowing you to dive into creativity like never before. Capture stunning underwater photos and videos at depths of up to two meters for 30 minutes in fresh water without a protective case.

#ReliveTheVibe

The OPPO Reno13 Series isn’t just a smartphone; it’s a creative tool too. AI-powered features like AI Livephoto and AI Reimage let you add artistic flair to your photos and videos so if you’re documenting a stunning landscape on sunrise or sunset, capturing your travel experiences, or showing off your OOTDs, the OPPO Reno13 helps you tell your story in vivid detail.

#PerfectCoreMemories

Equipped with a 50MP main camera and AI Portrait Mode, the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G transforms everyday moments into professional-quality photos. It comes equipped with astounding AI tools such as AI Clarity Enhancer and AI Reflection Remover which ensures your images are crisp, clear, and flawless. With its 50MP selfie camera, you’ll always look your best in social media-ready portraits.

Design that inspires

The OPPO Reno13 Series 5G features OPPO’s unique Butterfly Shadow Design, combining matte and glossy textures for a look inspired by nature’s elegance. The lightweight, ultra-thin build ensures both comfort and durability, making it perfect for adventurous travels or stylish evenings out.

Every detail, from its aerospace-grade aluminum frame to its seamless glass back, reflects OPPO’s commitment to premium craftsmanship.

Get ready to discover and explore new horizons with the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G! The ultimate AI-powered phone is coming soon to the Philippines, ready to redefine how you capture, create, and connect.

For more information on OPPO Reno13 Series 5G, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website at www.oppo.com.ph/ or OPPO Philippines’ official social media pages on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

