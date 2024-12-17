Celebrate a merry and stress-free Christmas with ready-to-serve party platters from Mang Inasal

The holidays are here, and so is the season of festive gatherings and delicious feasts! This year, skip the kitchen chaos and bring the magic of Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya to your table with Mang Inasal’s ready-to-serve Fiesta bundles.

MANILA, Philippines — The holidays are here, and so is the season of festive gatherings and delicious feasts! This year, skip the kitchen chaos and bring the magic of Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya to your table with Mang Inasal’s ready-to-serve Fiesta bundles. From school Christmas parties and office year-end events to Noche Buena and family reunions, Mang Inasal has all the flavors you need to make every holiday gathering unforgettable.

Feast without the fuss

Why spend hours cooking when you can savor the holidays with ready-to-serve Fiesta bundles? Enjoy iconic Filipino favorites like Chicken Inasal, Pork BBQ, and Grilled Liempo, paired perfectly with Java Rice, Palabok, and Lumpiang Togue. Whether it’s the Solo Fiesta or Buddy Fiesta for smaller groups or the Family Fiesta for larger celebrations, there’s something for every occasion.

Turn any gathering into a fiesta

Make your holiday spread unforgettable with Mang Inasal’s party platter delivery. From intimate dinners to big reunions, these platters are designed to bring people together without the hassle of meal prep. Add a sweet touch with Extra Creamy Halo-Halo or Crema de Leche Halo-Halo for a celebration that’s truly memorable.

Celebrate with convenience

Make this Christmas all about what truly matters—cherished moments with the ones you love. With Mang Inasal’s Fiesta bundles, you can skip the stress of cooking and savor the joy of the season. Visit your nearest branch or order online at https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for ready-to-serve platters delivered conveniently to your doorstep. Because the best holiday ingredient is time spent together—and Mang Inasal has the rest covered!

Want more Mang Inasal exclusives? Visit www.manginasal.ph for the latest news, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media for more Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya updates!

Editor’s Note: This press release for Mang Inasal is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.