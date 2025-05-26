Advancing sustainable development: The role of farmed animal welfare in achieving the SDGs

President and Program Director of AKF, Atty. Heidi Caguioa delivering the presentation on how farm animal welfare satisfies the SDGs

MANILA, Philippines — The Animal Kingdom Foundation (AKF) gave a platform to farm animal welfare in the recently concluded organizational meeting of the Central Luzon Regional Stakeholders’ Chamber on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at Tarlac City, Tarlac.

The Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDev), with the Central Luzon Regional Development Council-Private Sector Representatives (RDC III PSRs), organized this meeting centered on encouraging and highlighting non-governmental organizations in Region III to come up with programs that would help support the fulfillment of the SDG commitments. AKF, through its President and Program Director, Atty. Heidi M. Caguioa highlighted how improving farm animal welfare in egg laying systems and aquacultures contributes to the satisfaction of the SDGs.

By talking about AKF’s farm initiatives, Atty. Caguioa sets the tone for the relevance of animal welfare to be imperative for attention. AKF accomplished this by spotlighting egg-laying hens through their “Cage-Free, Go Cruelty-Free” campaign and for the fishes through the “Better Fish Tomorrow” campaign.

AKF’s “Cage-Free, Cruelty-Free” campaign aims to give hens better living conditions by promoting alternative housing in the form of “cage-free systems”. Cage-free is a housing system where hens can exhibit their natural and locomotory behaviors with ample space provided. Atty. Caguioa emphasized that a stressed hen will most likely produce a stressed egg.

On the other hand, “Better Fish, Tomorrow” seeks to promote awareness through education and the development of accessible materials for fisherfolk on fish welfare. Atty. Caguioa made an example of fish sold in wet and dry markets.

“Kapag tayo bumibili ng isda, gusto natin yung gumagalaw pa kasi mukhang fresh. Ang hindi natin alam naghihingalo na yung isda kasi hindi na makahinga”, she explained how this basic thinking shows the public has an outdated conception of fish sentience. AKF’s partnership with the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) of the Bureau of Fisheries and Resources (BFAR) bore “FishKwela”. An institutional first, paving the way to mainstreaming fish welfare among the stakeholders.

A flyer on "Cage-Free, Go Cruelty-Free" one of AKF's campaigns was handed out during the presentation

As the world strives to meet the SDGs, incorporating farm animal welfare practices can be a meaningful advancement in this global effort. Cage-free and fish welfare initiatives are closely connected to various Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting their crucial role in fostering a more sustainable, ethical, and equitable food system.

AKF’s presentation positively sparked the discussion on how, more than ever, enhancing human health and welfare is tied to shedding light on the issues of animals on farms. Atty. Caguioa emphasized that multiple SDGs touch on the relevance of animal welfare in how it contributes to overall human health and welfare.

As for her closing thoughts, Atty. Caguioa said that the discourse surrounding animal welfare should be extended beyond dogs and cats. Farm animal welfare should be seriously tackled as another important consideration because of its impact on human health, the environment, the economy, as well as food safety and production.

