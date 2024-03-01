‘Alam Mo Yum’ – Jollibee Yumburger is the beefiest!

The Yumburger makes a great first impression with its beefiest patty and langhap-sarap aroma.

MANILA, Philippines — Life’s full of little joys, like when you catch a whiff of something awesome or savor those tiny bites that make your day. The Jollibee Yumbuger is exactly that—a timeless favorite that thrives even in the simplest everyday moments.

Recognizable in any situation, the Yumburger makes a great first impression with its beefiest patty and langhap-sarap aroma, then further elevated vs. other burgers with its signature dressing and soft buns. It also makes a lasting impact, making one crave for it time and time again!

“The Yumburger, known for its beefiest taste and langhap-sarap aroma, has become a go-to burger for many. Every bite can really satisfy your senses and give you an overall delicious and memorable snack experience,” Pam Reyes, Assistant Vice President for Handhelds, said.

“Its new campaign tagline, ‘Dahil Beefiest, Alam Mo Yum’ encapsulates this as it promises a consistently delicious smell and taste that resonate with many.”

The campaign’s essence comes to life in a relatable TV commercial that captures everyday situations where individuals, led by the charismatic Joshua Garcia, are drawn to the beefiest smell and taste of the Yumburger.

The scenarios show that even when you don’t see it, even with just one bite, or even when it’s alongside other burgers, you’ll definitely know that it’s the one and only Yumburger from its beefiest smell and taste!

The Jollibee Yumburger is available nationwide for only P40 (Solo). Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and indulge in its Beefiest Langhap-Sarap goodness via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda.

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Jollibee.



