^

Supplements

‘Alam Mo Yum’ – Jollibee Yumburger is the beefiest!

Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 12:00pm
â��Alam Mo Yumâ�� â�� Jollibee Yumburger is the beefiest!
The Yumburger makes a great first impression with its beefiest patty and langhap-sarap aroma.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Life’s full of little joys, like when you catch a whiff of something awesome or savor those tiny bites that make your day. The Jollibee Yumbuger is exactly that—a timeless favorite that thrives even in the simplest everyday moments.

Recognizable in any situation, the Yumburger makes a great first impression with its beefiest patty and langhap-sarap aroma, then further elevated vs. other burgers with its signature dressing and soft buns. It also makes a lasting impact, making one crave for it time and time again!

“The Yumburger, known for its beefiest taste and langhap-sarap aroma, has become a go-to burger for many. Every bite can really satisfy your senses and give you an overall delicious and memorable snack experience,” Pam Reyes, Assistant Vice President for Handhelds, said.

“Its new campaign tagline, ‘Dahil Beefiest, Alam Mo Yum’ encapsulates this as it promises a consistently delicious smell and taste that resonate with many.”

The campaign’s essence comes to life in a relatable TV commercial that captures everyday situations where individuals, led by the charismatic Joshua Garcia, are drawn to the beefiest smell and taste of the Yumburger.

The scenarios show that even when you don’t see it, even with just one bite, or even when it’s alongside other burgers, you’ll definitely know that it’s the one and only Yumburger from its beefiest smell and taste!

The Jollibee Yumburger is available nationwide for only P40 (Solo). Drop by your nearest Jollibee branch and indulge in its Beefiest Langhap-Sarap goodness via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru. You can also have it delivered via the Jollibee App, JollibeeDelivery.com, #87000, GrabFood and foodpanda.

 

For all the latest updates, like Jollibee on Facebook, subscribe to Jollibee Philippines on YouTube, and follow @jollibee on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Jollibee.


 

vuukle comment

JOLLIBEE YUMBURGER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mang Inasal awarded for PR excellence by Quill, Anvil awards
10 days ago

Mang Inasal awarded for PR excellence by Quill, Anvil awards

10 days ago
“This is the first time that Mang Inasal received Gold Anvil recognitions and Awards of Excellence from Quill and we...
Supplements
fbtw
MVPs, more standouts boost PLDT High Speed Hitters for &lsquo;strongest&rsquo; PVL lineup yet
14 days ago

MVPs, more standouts boost PLDT High Speed Hitters for ‘strongest’ PVL lineup yet

14 days ago
Offense, defense and strategy all covered as the likes of Kim Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Kim Fajardo, Savannah Davison, and newly...
Supplements
fbtw
C-vitt arrives to help you absorb Vitamin C for everyday life, with proper diet and healthy exercise
14 days ago

C-vitt arrives to help you absorb Vitamin C for everyday life, with proper diet and healthy exercise

14 days ago
Every day is the best day to boost up on Vitamin C, but it seems especially important to ramp up our immunity this seaso...
Supplements
fbtw
Dine and play at your leisure this Valentine&rsquo;s at Eastwood City
February 14, 2024 - 9:00am

Dine and play at your leisure this Valentine’s at Eastwood City

February 14, 2024 - 9:00am
As the season of love unfolds, Eastwood City invites you to add a touch of romance and create lasting memories in the heart...
Supplements
fbtw
Fueling the future: SM Prime unveils groundbreaking waste-to-fuel partnership
February 12, 2024 - 9:00am

Fueling the future: SM Prime unveils groundbreaking waste-to-fuel partnership

February 12, 2024 - 9:00am
SM Prime has entered a joint venture with GUUN Co. Ltd (GUUN), with SM Prime holding 70% of the equity of the Philippine joint...
Supplements
fbtw
Converge dominates Ookla&rsquo;s Speedtest Awards, now reigns as Philippines' fastest internet
February 5, 2024 - 1:00pm

Converge dominates Ookla’s Speedtest Awards, now reigns as Philippines' fastest internet

February 5, 2024 - 1:00pm
Fiber internet provider Converge ICT Solutions has dominated the Ookla Speedtest Awards in the second half of 2023 and has...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with