AIA Philippines launches comprehensive plan to protect Filipinos at any life stage

Three recommended AIA Max Protect packages are available for customers to choose from, depending on their needs.

MANILA, Philippines — Through the various stages of anyone’s life, people will find their needs and priorities evolving. Young professionals will begin building a foundation of protection for themselves. Newly minted heads of households will look for solutions to safeguard their families' well-being while the seasoned ones will begin to shift their focus towards creating legacy that they can leave behind for their children.

As priorities change over time, they’ll also need a form of protection that can shield them against uncertainty that may come at whatever stage of life they may be.

To address this need, AIA Philippines launched AIA Max Protect—a new product that provides maximum protection with comprehensive benefits so Filipinos can worry less about life’s uncertainties by giving 200% life coverage and 200% maturity benefit.

Additional optional benefits such as enhanced accident protection, disabilities, critical illnesses, hospitalization or wealth transfer can be added to the basic plan, depending on the need, for more peace of mind.

A tailor-fit package for whatever life stage you might be

Younger individuals who are looking to live their life to the fullest without worries have the option to add benefits that protect them against total and permanent disability and personal accident, which means they can receive the full payout in case of they are disabled permanently or if they are injured in a personal accident.

The enhanced waiver of premium, on the other hand, means they no longer need to pay the future premiums on the basic policy in case of death or total and permanent disability.

Young parents who are concerned about their finances, on the other hand, would want to take extra precautions and safeguard it against unexpected health concerns and medical expenses. With the COVID scare still fresh in our memory, coverage from critical illnesses and receiving additional cash in case of medical and hospitalization expenses are benefits that will be very helpful for those who can’t afford to take on additional financial burden.

And, finally, for the established Gen Xers and Boomers who are already thinking ahead on how they can transfer their wealth hassle and tax free, they can seamlessly endow their life coverage to their family through AIA Max Protect.

This ensures that in case of unexpected passing, the family will receive financial benefits that they can use to provide for their needs despite the lost income from the family’s loss.

“Developing solutions that can help the financial protection needs of Filipinos is very important to us. With AIA Max Protect, we are able to cover a wide range of ages and needs. From the younger, first-time purchaser of a life insurance product to the more stable ones who have very definite objectives for making a purchase, this product can address it all, at a price that’s within their reach,” says Tennyson Paras, head of products at AIA Philippines.

“Through this very flexible and customizable product, we continue to bring to life our purpose of helping people live healthier, longer, better lives,” he adds.

Know more about AIA Max Protect by visiting the AIA Philippines website or talk to an AIA Life Planner today.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by AIA Philippines.