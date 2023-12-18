^

Supplements

Over 2,200 homes to rise in Pampanga, Manila, Misamis Oriental, Davao

The Philippine Star
December 18, 2023 | 4:00pm
Over 2,200 homes to rise in Pampanga, Manila, Misamis Oriental, Davao
Pag-IBIG Fund’s revolving credit line for the SHFC shall finance the construction of medium- and high-rise condominiums under the 4PH program.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2,264 housing units are set to rise in Pampanga, Manila, Misamis Oriental and Davao City as Pag-IBIG Fund approved a P929-million revolving credit line for the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC).

This will fund housing projects under the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing or 4PH Program, Pag-IBIG Fund’s top officials announced recently.

“I am happy to report that our key shelter agencies remain united in their mission of bringing opportunities for homeownership closer to our fellow Filipinos, especially the underserved. With Pag-IBIG Fund’s approval of a revolving credit line for the SHFC, we are now better equipped to provide our informal settler families (ISFs) with affordable housing in a safe environment under secured communities, which is what we envision under the 4PH Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, who heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s revolving credit line for the SHFC shall finance the construction of medium- and high-rise condominiums under the 4PH program consisting of 996 units in San Fernando City, Pampanga; 352 units in Tondo, Manila; 416 units in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental and 500 units in Davao City.

To ensure the proper and efficient use of funds, the revolving credit line contains safeguards which include the corresponding loan collaterals provided by the SHFC, a maximum payment term of three years and provisions ensuring the release of funds for the intended projects.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta, meanwhile, stated that Pag-IBIG Fund’s credit line for the SHFC is part of its commitment to the Marcos Administration’s efforts of addressing the housing backlog under the 4PH Program.

“Pag-IBIG stands as the single largest source of home financing in the country today, with a share of nearly 40% of the home mortgage market. We recognize our role in providing the financing for socialized housing projects so that these become more accessible and affordable for low-income earners. We are happy to partner with the SHFC under the 4PH Program, so that our ISF communities will now have a better chance of owning quality homes in sustainable communities. Our members can expect more similar partnerships to provide them even more opportunities to own a home,” Acosta said.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Pag-IBIG Fund. 

 

vuukle comment

PAG-IBIG FUND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Magical merry moments across Ayala Malls in Makati
14 days ago

Magical merry moments across Ayala Malls in Makati

14 days ago
Makati is on full merry mode as four Ayala Malls within the central business district—Ayala Malls Circuit, One Ayala,...
Supplements
fbtw
Pag-IBIG Fund wins three Gold Stevie Awards in Rome, New York
December 1, 2023 - 8:00am

Pag-IBIG Fund wins three Gold Stevie Awards in Rome, New York

December 1, 2023 - 8:00am
Pag-IBIG Fund’s service innovations using digital and social media, publication to communicate its 40-year legacy and...
Supplements
fbtw
Achieving financial goals with the right mindset
November 29, 2023 - 2:00pm

Achieving financial goals with the right mindset

November 29, 2023 - 2:00pm
Here are five mindsets that can help you save money successfully.
Supplements
fbtw
Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan ready for members affected by Mindanao Quake and Eastern Visayas Floods
November 29, 2023 - 12:30pm

Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan ready for members affected by Mindanao Quake and Eastern Visayas Floods

November 29, 2023 - 12:30pm
Under the Pag-IBIG Calamity Loan, eligible members may borrow up to 80% of their total Pag-IBIG Savings, which consist of...
Supplements
fbtw
A professor's passion: Enhancing multimodal meaning making in science education
brandSpace
November 27, 2023 - 1:39pm

A professor's passion: Enhancing multimodal meaning making in science education

November 27, 2023 - 1:39pm
Dr. Park is an an assistant professor at Natural Sciences and Science Education Academic Group (NSSE) in the National Institute...
Supplements
fbtw
Sparkling statements for the holidays: Discover the finest gifts for your loved ones at F&C Jewelry&nbsp;
November 19, 2023 - 9:17am

Sparkling statements for the holidays: Discover the finest gifts for your loved ones at F&C Jewelry 

November 19, 2023 - 9:17am
Over the years, F&C Jewelry has solidified its status in the luxury scene, raising the standard of style with its wide range...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with