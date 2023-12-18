Over 2,200 homes to rise in Pampanga, Manila, Misamis Oriental, Davao

Pag-IBIG Fund’s revolving credit line for the SHFC shall finance the construction of medium- and high-rise condominiums under the 4PH program.

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2,264 housing units are set to rise in Pampanga, Manila, Misamis Oriental and Davao City as Pag-IBIG Fund approved a P929-million revolving credit line for the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC).

This will fund housing projects under the government’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Housing or 4PH Program, Pag-IBIG Fund’s top officials announced recently.

“I am happy to report that our key shelter agencies remain united in their mission of bringing opportunities for homeownership closer to our fellow Filipinos, especially the underserved. With Pag-IBIG Fund’s approval of a revolving credit line for the SHFC, we are now better equipped to provide our informal settler families (ISFs) with affordable housing in a safe environment under secured communities, which is what we envision under the 4PH Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar, who heads the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) and the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s revolving credit line for the SHFC shall finance the construction of medium- and high-rise condominiums under the 4PH program consisting of 996 units in San Fernando City, Pampanga; 352 units in Tondo, Manila; 416 units in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental and 500 units in Davao City.

To ensure the proper and efficient use of funds, the revolving credit line contains safeguards which include the corresponding loan collaterals provided by the SHFC, a maximum payment term of three years and provisions ensuring the release of funds for the intended projects.

Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta, meanwhile, stated that Pag-IBIG Fund’s credit line for the SHFC is part of its commitment to the Marcos Administration’s efforts of addressing the housing backlog under the 4PH Program.

“Pag-IBIG stands as the single largest source of home financing in the country today, with a share of nearly 40% of the home mortgage market. We recognize our role in providing the financing for socialized housing projects so that these become more accessible and affordable for low-income earners. We are happy to partner with the SHFC under the 4PH Program, so that our ISF communities will now have a better chance of owning quality homes in sustainable communities. Our members can expect more similar partnerships to provide them even more opportunities to own a home,” Acosta said.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Pag-IBIG Fund.