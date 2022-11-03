Welcome to North Commons – the new metro north lifestyle

Encompassing the Vista Estates live-work-play-dine-shop philosophy, North Commons is set to be a model for “The New Metro North Lifestyle.”

A delightful duality thrives north of Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The city that is Caloocan is unique in all of the Philippines in that it has a northern enclave that is not contiguous with its south. With the creation of Quezon City way back in 1939, several barrios were annexed from Caloocan. This happened again in 1948, splitting the city into two separate and distant components.

Caloocan offers another interesting duplexity in that, aside from having a separate north and south, it is also a fascinating pairing of peaceful residential suburbs with fast-moving industrial and commercial stretches, making it ideal for living, working and having entertainments necessary to live a full life.

Nestled in the north of Metro Manila, the highly urbanized metropolis is home to over 1.6 million people making it the fourth most populous city in the country. Fortunately, it is also the largest city in Metro Manila, sprawled over a massive five thousand hectares… and counting.

Photo Release CoLab is a leading edge workspace blueprinted to provide an atmosphere that boosts productivity and encourages collaboration.

Caloocan also seems to have the ability to eloquently meld two opposing world views: a deeply historical and traditional past and a progressive dynamism. While often addressed as “The Historic City of Caloocan,” it is also a crucial center of brisk economic growth in the NCR.

Yet, however steeped in yesterday Caloocan may seem, the city continues to move forward with massive growth, as seen in the rise of industrial estates and manufacturing plants, commercial centers and key transit points that connect Luzon’s north and south, including the LRT Line 1.

Perched on the edge of Metro Manila’s northern border—Southern Caloocan lies north of Manila while Northern Caloocan is Metro Manila’s northernmost territory. Caloocan is ideally located for travel beyond the NCR’s borders, particularly to the provinces up north. Living in Caloocan allows access to a lifestyle Filipinos dream of—the same kind enjoyed in key cities across the globe

North Commons by Vista Estates: The emerging growth corridor north of Metro Manila

Photo Release North Commons offers five mid-rise condominium towers with globally-inspired amenities.

Encompassing the Vista Estates live-work-play-dine-shop philosophy, North Commons is set to be a model for “The New Metro North Lifestyle.”

This uplifted life is further enhanced in North Commons by Vista Estates. Here, the conveniences and entertainments are right outside one’s door.

The spanking new pocket estate comes masterplanned with a series of residential condominiums with retail establishments, co-working spaces and resort-inspired amenities built in.

A central “commons” includes a commercial hub with an AllHome depot, AllDay Supermarket, dining options including Coffee Project and specialty shops. Within the commons is a multi-level clubhouse with function rooms, swimming pool, game room and a gym— designed to encourage residents to live a healthier lifestyle.

CoLab is a leading-edge workspace blueprinted to provide an atmosphere that boosts productivity, encourages collaboration and provides the kind of environment that allows game-changers to test and nurture fresh, original and creative ideas.

The Suites by North Commons

Photo Release Skyscapes at North Commons, a bustling rooftop social club offering al fresco lounge areas and 360-degree views of the city.

North Commons offers five mid-rise condominium towers with globally inspired amenities designed to synergize with the aspirations of yuppies, growing families and investors. The vertical enclave will be called The Suites at North Commons.

The Suites also introduces Skyscapes, an alfresco rooftop expanse that comes with 360-degree breathtaking views of the city and beyond. An extension of the community’s leisure spaces, the Skyscapes is the milieu where residents can relax, socialize and enjoy being on top of the world.

Being in North Commons is not just about having the best of everything; it is about having a lifestyle that inspires one to live a well-balanced and rewarding life.

An investment into a better way of living

Vista Land is investing in these masterplanned developments, making good on its promise to its residents and investors to continue to create superior offerings and more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

To date, there are over 60 Vista Estates masterpieces across the country, bringing sustainable, innovative, lifestyle-driven, world-class and primed-for-growth developments.

To know more about North Commons, visit www.vistaestates.vistaland.com.ph. Follow us on social media @vistalandandlifescapesofficial.