5 must-have items to prepare for safety and emergency

The Philippine Star
August 21, 2022 | 9:42am
5 must-have items to prepare for safety and emergency
Wilcon Depot provides high-quality products such as Electron Generators, Alphalux Emergency Lights, Alphalux Rechargeable Fans and Alphalux Rechargeable Lanterns, among others.
MANILA, Philippines — Protecting ourselves and our families by preparing and organizing necessary equipment and supplies for unexpected events is essential.

Read on and know more about these essentials:

1. Generator

Generators are a top-tier tool, especially during a power outage. The electrical energy that they produce can be used both indoors and outdoors. They are essential during emergencies because they are reliable and efficient to use.

Most generators are durable and have a less noise feature, so you can still sleep peacefully at night.

2. Emergency lights

Emergency lights are not only for building purposes but they can also be purchased and installed in your home.

The benefit of having these is that they automatically switch on when the power supply fails during crises. What’s more, they are easy to assemble and install, making them even more convenient during emergencies.

3. Flashlights

Flashlights are a must-have in completing your emergency kit. Lightweight and handy, you can take them with you anytime and anywhere, which is why they’re reliable in an emergency. You can also use them as a signal to draw help towards you.

Additionally, a lot of flashlights these days are durable, shockproof and water resistant—suitable for outdoor and indoor use.

4. Rechargeable fans

These items are not to be skipped on your emergency kit checklist. These innovative rechargeable fans are convenient, handy and easily stored because of their size.

During a power outage, they are useful in cooling you off amid hot weather, providing temporary comfort.

5. Rechargeable lanterns

Rechargeable lanterns are energy-efficient and can be carried anywhere with ease and be used instantly without the need for gas or fire, unlike traditional lanterns.

We cannot control the weather and other events in our surroundings. However, Wilcon Depot offers products from Electron and Alphalux that you can purchase to prepare your essential emergency kits. Here at Wilcon Depot, your safety matters.

Explore limitless product selections from tiles, sanitary ware, plumbing, furniture, home Interior, building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances and other DIY items.

 

For more information log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok You can also subscribe and connect with them on Viber, LinkedIn and YouTube.

