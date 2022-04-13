PPCRV partners with Smart in nationwide call for youth poll volunteers

Smart’s support for PPCRV is in line with its various efforts to inspire the Filipino youth to live their passion with purpose.

MANILA, Philippines — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) has partnered with PLDT mobile arm Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) for its aim to mobilize youth volunteers to serve as poll watchers in the upcoming national elections.

As part of their partnership, Smart is providing logistical support for PPCRV to engage and empower more youth volunteers across the country.

To help with the connectivity needs of the organization, Smart has also set up a dedicated mobile hotline for PPCRV at 09287008222.

Smart has also turned over mobile phones and committed monthly prepaid load assistance to the election watchdog as well as donated over 390,000 shirts which will serve as the official uniform of PPCRV volunteers.

Clean and peaceful elections

An accredited citizens’ arm of the Commission on Elections, PPCRV is a national parish-based political but non-partisan lay movement that promotes clean, honest, accurate, meaningful and peaceful elections.

"Smart has been an invaluable partner to PPCRV through the years. Once again, Smart stands side by side with PPCRV to ensure Clean, Honest, Accurate, Meaningful and Peaceful elections. Our volunteers nationwide are truly grateful for your support," said PPCRV Chair Myla Villanueva.

Live smart and vote smart

“It is an honor for Smart to support PPCRV in its noble mission to promote clean and peaceful elections. We believe in the critical role of poll volunteers—especially the youth—in fulfilling this mission and we hope that through this collaboration, we would be able to encourage more young Filipinos to direct their passion into positive action and simply live smart and vote smart,” said Smart SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business Jane J. Basas.

Interested volunteers may directly coordinate with the PPCRV coordinator in their parish.

Aside from poll watching at precincts, PPCRV volunteers may also express their preference in other assignments, including Voter's Education; Voters' List Cleansing and Verification; Voters' Assistance Desk; Election Monitoring System Encoders; Logistics for Food and Supplies and Transportation and Communications, among others.

Smart's partnership with PPCRV is also part of its commitment to help the country attain the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UNSDG 16, which calls for strong institutions.

To know more about PPCRV and its mission, visit www.ppcrv.org.