8 types of lavatory sink

MANILA, Philippines — One of the most subtle yet impactful items you can add to upgrade your bathroom space is by installing a good lavatory sink.

Each type of sink can complement different interior designs. Depending on the shape, texture, material and finish, some sinks exude luxury and elegance while others fit best in a more rustic and industrial setup.

Start your bathroom upgrade now and choose the type of lavatory sinks from Wilcon Depot. Here are eight types of lavatory sinks to choose from:

1. Wall-mounted

If you’re looking for a classic-looking sink for your lavatory, a wall-mounted style is an ideal choice. It is one of the most common types as it creates a minimalist design and an excellent space-saving piece for smaller bathrooms. When installed, the plumbing of wall-mounted sinks is exposed, thus, also adding a rustic touch to your space.

2. Drop-in

Perfect for vanity use, drop-in sinks are a great option for larger bathrooms since it is installed above a countertop which allows more room to place your vanity essentials. Drop-in sinks also come with wide rims making them one of the easiest basins to install. It can also be constructed from a wide variety of materials, making it easier to complement a bathroom space.

Pozzi wall-hung and drop-in sink

3. Pedestal

One of the most elegant-looking bathroom sinks is the pedestal basin. It is versatile as it offers different designs and patterns that can range from vintage to modern. This type works best in wide bathroom spaces since the pedestal or support offers less storage room underneath.

4. Corner

Corner sinks are a top-notch choice for saving space in the bathroom. From the name itself, this type of sink is installed in corners. This type of sink can vary in installation—from pedestal to the more common type, the wall-mounted. They are surely an efficient use for space and a great option for cramped bathrooms.

Pozzi pedestal and corner sink

5. Under Mount

If you’re looking for ways to maximize the space on your countertop, the under-mount sink is the one for you. This type can be easily styled and customized since it is installed completely submerged in the surround. It creates a seamless, continuous flow from the countertop to the bottom of the sink, and it is very easy to clean as well.

6. Vessel

Seamless and luxurious, vessel sinks are the perfect choice in making a stunning statement in the bathroom. This basin has smooth, modern-like edges and is installed on top of counters, which makes it more convenient to use. It comes with a pop-up drain that allows you to easily store water when needed.

Grohe undermount and Kohler vessel sink

7. Semi-pedestal

For a cleaner and more versatile option, there is semi-pedestal sink. It is a wall-mounted type of sink that comes with a half-sized pedestal installed under the basin. This provides more space underneath and a neatly covered waste and pipework area.

8. Free-standing

A unique and stylish option for bathroom sinks is the free-standing type. The leg or pedestal of a free-standing is a lot smaller and less bulky since the shape of a free-standing is very modern and has delicate curves. This bathroom sink fits well in both large and small spaces. It creates an airy ambiance and makes your floors look wider.

Pozzi semi-pedestal and free-standing sink

