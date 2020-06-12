Get a Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi delivered to your doorstep via GrabMart

MANILA, Philippines — Getting fast and reliable mobile internet for all your online activities is now simpler than ever as Smart has teamed up with Grab to quickly deliver the Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi right to the doorstep of customers.

Starting June 13, residents of Greater Metro Manila can order the Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi via GrabMart, Grab’s on-demand grocery and essentials delivery service, and expect it conveniently delivered to their homes within 2 hours.

To place their order, users simply have to open their Grab App, click Mart, and search for the Smart Store. Customers have the option to pay using GrabPay, debit or credit card, or cash-on-delivery.

Designed for multitasking and sharing

The Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi is available for a one-time cash out of P999, and comes with a FREE Surfmax Load Card worth P250, which may be used right away to surf, send emails, upload work files, and access various apps.

Designed for multitasking and sharing, the Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi can connect up to five WiFi-ready smartphones, tablets, or laptops for simultaneous online sessions.

Users can share the ultrafast connection to cater to the different needs of their loved ones – whether to work from home, attend online classes, or get abreast with online news. They can also rely on it for their daily dose of entertainment - to stream videos and music, play online mobile games, or stay updated with friends on social media.

With the Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi, customers won’t have to worry about having to use their phone as a WiFi hotspot, consuming their phone's data allocation and draining their battery in the process.

Smart Prepaid LTE SIM, Call & Text Cards

Aside from the Smart Bro LTE Pocket WiFi, the Smart Store on GrabMart will also offer Smart Prepaid and TNT LTE SIMs, Smart Prepaid Call & Text Cards, and Smart LTE-Ready Upgrade SIMs.

Moreover, Grab users can conveniently load up their Smart Prepaid account using the Load tile in the Grab App and pay through GrabPay. Users can load their own number or buy for family and friends with just a few taps.

'Simple. Smart Ako.'

Smart’s groundbreaking partnership with Grab follows the mobile services provider’s latest ‘Simple, Smart Ako’ campaign, which reinforces the company’s commitment to bring about simple solutions and amazing experiences to empower the digital lifestyle of Filipinos.

Smart's innovative products and services are powered by the Philippines’ fastest mobile data network, as recognized by the third-party mobile analytics firms.

Ookla, the global leader in internet testing and analysis, cited Smart as The Philippines’ Speedtest Awards Winner for mobile network speed during Q1-Q4 2019. To win this award, Smart achieved a Speed Score™ of 17.40, with average speeds of 19.62 Mbps for download, and 9.45 Mbps for upload.

On the other hand, Opensignal, an independent mobile analytics firm, reported in its April 2020 Mobile Network Experience Report* for the Philippines that Smart remained ahead of competition in terms of Video Experience, Upload and Download Speed Experience, Voice App Experience, Games Experience, and 4G Availability.

Know more about Smart’s promos and services by following Smart’s official accounts on Facebook at www.fb.com/SmartCommunications, Twitter and Instagram at @LiveSmart.