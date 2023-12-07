Her: A Potong x Metronome collaboration

Metronome had a very special lunch and dinner prepared by two amazing female chefs: Pam Pichaya Soontornyanakij of Bangkok’s Potong and Metronome’s chef Miko Calo. The event was called “Her” and was for only one day.

Metronome is truly one of my favorite restaurants in Manila and for two of these chefs to cook a meal was something truly extraordinary.

Miko, who has been following Pam’s career, shares, “I believe that it’s important for women to share space with other women, creating connections and opportunities. Seeing this kind of representation is important for young, aspiring female cooks. I’m honored to have the opportunity to work with chef Pam. Her creativity and her connection to her heritage are inspiring.”

She also thanked Philippine Airlines for their support, and Aruga Apartments by Rockwell, who made the event possible.

Soontornyanaki, also known as “chef Pam,” is a renowned Thai chef. In 2021, she received Michelin’s Thailand Opening of the Year award for her restaurant, Potong, making her the first-ever recipient of the award. Her restaurant has maintained a Michelin star since then and has been ranked 35 in the 2023 Asia’s Best 50 Restaurants list. Chef Pam is also a judge on Top Chef Thailand.

Pam was born in Thailand and has Thai-Chinese-Australian roots. In 2011, at the age of 21, she made history by becoming the youngest chef to win the Asia Youth Hope Cooking contest, which was awarded by Les Disciples d’Escoffier. In 2012, she was honored as one of The Young Women of The Year 2012 by Her World magazine and secured the first runner-up position in the prestigious “Young Talent 2012” contest, organized globally by Les Disciples d’Escoffier.

Crab

After receiving numerous awards, she dedicated herself to pursuing further education in culinary arts at The Culinary Institute of America in New York. She graduated with top honors in both management and culinary arts. Her journey led her to Jean-Georges in New and honed her skills under the guidance of chef Mark Lapico.

She converted her home kitchen into a fine-dining restaurant called The Table when she returned to Bangkok, which was highly praised and received recognition, including the “Best New Restaurant” award from Time Out. Potong has won multiple awards, including a Michelin star. Potong roughly translates to “simple” and is the name of chef Pam’s family business that has been producing traditional Chinese herbal medicine since 1910. She serves 20 dishes reflecting her unique Progressive Thai-Chinese cuisine style at Potong.

The two super-talented chefs prepared snacks that featured cured hamachi (Japanese amberjack), ikura (salmon roe), and chili by Pam and shrimp, sweet potato, coconut-kabayawa (a citrus from Butuan) cream by Miko.

Pam then prepared a crab dish with crab toast, crab-roe emulsion, and black-pepper jam complemented by Miko’s foie gras au torchon, ginger, and pomelo.

Mains included Pam’s amadai or tilefish (a Japanese fish that is usually cooked with the scales attached to provide a crisp texture) with citrus squid ink, fermented shrimp velouté and Miko’s Iberico presa (a muscle found within an Iberian pig’s shoulder) with capsicum, lemongrass, and eggplant.

Dessert was a delightful surprise made with local figs, which I didn’t realize was already commercially grown in the Philippines!

It was a truly memorable meal by two brilliant female chefs!

* * *

Metronome French Restaurant is located on the ground floor of The Grand Midori Makati, Bolanos Street, Legazpi Village Makati City. Call (0917)147-3776 or email [email protected] for inquiries or reservations. Check out www.restaurantmetronome.com.

Caramia president Philip Moran, Ortigas leasing manager Cathy Duenas, Tessie Moran, and Caramia CEO Danny Moran.

A sweet costumer experience in Greenhills Mall

The grand opening of Caramia GH Mall marked a pivotal moment in the evolution of consumer experience. Once inside an Amici store, Caramia now stands independently, expanding its presence and vision within the mall space.

Caramia general manager Philip Moran said, “This expansion allows us to create a distinct space where our customers can discover the joy of our cakes, gelato, and other desserts. Our focus is on providing an environment that not only attracts but also engages our diverse customer base, offering them an enhanced experience every time they visit our brand.”

The store’s ambiance has been crafted to embody Caramia’s new brand identity: freshness, vibrancy, and a welcoming atmosphere. Bright colors, inviting displays, and the enticing aroma of freshly made products aim to captivate visitors.

Caramia brand manager Hannah Pacaba added, “We’ve recognized the importance of creating spaces that resonate with our consumers. Our goal is to expand our reach while ensuring that every interaction within the store is memorable and enjoyable.”

Looking forward, Caramia aims to extend its success beyond Metro Manila, planning to expand to greater territories and more provincial locations in the near future. It’s the promise of bringing the same delightful experiences to more places, embracing and sharing the joy with a wider audience.

* * *

Caramia GH Mall is located on the Lower Ground Level of GH Mall in Greenhills, San Juan City.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.