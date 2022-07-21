Celebration of the Filipina beauty

Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. (EBCI) chief operating officer Silliman Sy, Ms. Ever Bilena Chelsea Fernandez, and EBCI president and CEO Dioceldo Sy

The Binibining Pilipinas 2022 beauty tour at the Ever Bilena headquarters in Caloocan City was truly a celebration of Filipina beauty and confidence as it awarded Bb. Pilipinas 2022 candidate Chelsea Fernandez of Tacloban City the Ms. Ever Bilena 2022 award.

Joining Fernandez were fellow candidates who also took home awards from the Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. (EBCI) brands: Herlene Nicole Budol from Angono, Rizal, as Ms. Blackwater 2022, and Nicole Borromeo from Cebu City as Ms. Careline 2022.

This year, the company also added new awards for four new brands, namely Hello Glow, Ever Organics, Spotlight Cosmetics, and Hyaloo. Karen Laurrie Mendoza from Iloilo City was named Ms. Hello Glow 2022, Diana Mackey from Nueva Ecija was Ms. Ever Organics 2022, Roberta Tamondong from San Pablo, Laguna, was Ms. Spotlight 2022, and Nyca Bernardo of Guiguinto, Bulacan, was Ms. Hyaloo 2022.

EBCI president and CEO Dioceldo Sy welcomed the Bb. Pilipinas candidates and thanked them for being part of the beauty tour. EBCI chief operating officer Silliman Sy said, “The Ever Bilena award has always been a stepping stone towards a higher goal and higher achievement, so good luck to all the candidates who won today.”

Some Ms. Ever Bilena titleholders have gone on to represent the country in international stages such as Catriona Gray in 2018, Vickie Rushton in 2019 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020.

Congratulations to all the awardees and best of luck on your Bb. Pilipinas 2022 journey!

Hello Glow founder Denice Sy-Munez wins gold in the 2022 Titan Business Awards.

A gold for passion and excellence

Congratulations to the very passionate and empowered Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc.’s chief sales and marketing officer and founder of Hello Glow, Denice Sy-Munez, for winning Gold under the Entrepreneurship for Beauty & Cosmetics category in this year’s 2022 Titan Business Awards!

This year’s Titan Business Awards, hosted by the International Awards Associate, Inc (IAA) based in New York, recognizes companies and individuals from across the globe.

Launched in February 2020 and a month before the lockdown in the Philippines, Hello Glow has since then secured a sizable share of the local skincare market. Starting with one flagship product in 2020, Hello Glow now has over 30 Stock Keeping Units in its portfolio. It is now available in over 5,000 outlets nationwide and has an active dealer base of over 20,000 registered resellers! Denice said, “We are so excited to share our new innovations to our loyal customers soon.”

Kenny Rogers Roasters Wrap & Roll Fish.

Wrap and roll!

The new Kenny Rogers Roasters Wrap & Roll is truly a complete, hassle-free meal! It starts off with flat tortilla bread packed with your choice of meat, vegetables, then is drizzled with dressing.

Three variants are now available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters nationwide. The Wrap & Roll Steak has premium steak rolled with mushrooms, tomato, lettuce, carrots, and special dressing. Wrap & Roll Chicken has roast chicken stuffed with fresh lettuce, tomato, white onions, carrots, and dressing. Wrap & Roll Fish has fish fillet with carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, and dressing for a nutritious take on a tortilla wrap.

I’ve actually tried all three and like them all! Try them out now!

