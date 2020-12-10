A Canadian roast and toast dinner

The Embassy of Canada hosted an intimate and very socially distanced dinner for food aficionados and restaurateurs at Japanese restaurant Ikomai in Salcedo Village, Makati City. The sumptuous six-course dinner with Canadian beef, seafood, ciders and wines was prepared by chefs Carlo Miguel and James Antolin.

I made it a point to go to this dinner, as I have had Canadian beef in the past and it was truly one of the best I’ve tasted. Of course it was also a big factor that Carlo and James were cooking this dinner!

Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur and Senior Trade Commissioner and First Secretary Lulu LeBlanc welcomed guests and gave an introduction about Canadian food and drink.

Photos by Pepper Teehankee on a Leica C Digital Camera Mustard-crusted Canadian AAA Rib Eye

Speeches were followed by an amuse bouche of surf clam carpaccio and a tonkotsu broth with seared scallop, sweet shrimp, and clams.

Two delicious appetizers consisted of a spot-shrimp sushi with the shrimp head fried to a crisp and a huge, sweet, and succulent Canadian scallop with green pea risotto and pancetta crisp.

The main course was tender and juicy Canadian AAA rib eye crusted with three kinds of mustard. The whole slab of roast beef was carved according to the preferred doneness of each diner.

The dinner ended with a glazed Canadian ice wine blueberry frangipani tart with lemon curd gelato. Canadian ciders (both regular and fruit flavored) and wines were paired with these wonderful dishes.

Canadian scallop with green-pea risotto and pancetta crisp

Health and safety protocols were followed and the entire dining area had only 15 people, so we had ample spaces between us. Masks were only removed for the dinner and for my photos. Ikomai cleans and sanitizes all work surfaces and the dining area every 30 minutes.

Visit seven branches of The Marketplace (McKinley Hill, Rockwell, Shangri-La Plaza Mall, Glorietta, San Antonio Plaza Forbes Park, Burgos Circle Taguig, and Katipunan in Quezon City), as all beef cuts are 10 percent off the entire month of December. The Canadian Beef Retail Promotion booths will be there from Dec. 12-15 and 18-24, and Jan. 8-10 and 16-17, 2021.

Ikomai will also be offering “Roast Beef to Go” from now until Jan. 3, 2021. This is priced at P2,500 for 4-6 people and P3,500 for 6-8. Call 881-64588 or (0917) 709-4809 to preorder this. Canadian beef is really good!

Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines Peter MacArthur

Chefs Carlo Miguel and James Antolin

Tutut Limjuco and Juano Gutierrez of Holy Smokes

Rey Co of Hoghtower and Sebastian Barcudes of Makati Shangri-La’s Sage Bespoke Grill

Canadian cider

Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo of Wildflour

* * *

Event sponsors included Hightower and King Chef.

Ikomai is located at 332 H. V. de la Costa Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City.

To know more about Canadian beef, visit www.canadabeef.ca.

* * *

